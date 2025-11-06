The 4th T20I between Australia and India is already developing out as a defining match to say the least, given that the series remains to be won. Australia have also been reported to be preparing some key changes to their playing XI before this game as the tension to win the game increases.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Big Plot Twist For India, Glenn Maxwell To Return For Australia

Among the possible rewards, the most certain usage is that of Glenn Maxwell, who has not played in any form of cricket since September after getting injured in the nets. Maxwell was forced to skip the event because of a fracture incident during practice at Mount Maunganui when he was hit on the forearm while bowling. He is back in top shape, and is likely to be reintroduced into the team in the Carrara Oval clash in Queensland. Meanwhile, the Australian players are also away and some of them, such as Jos Hazlewood, Travis Head and Sean Abbott are away, so, it is probable that new faces will be introduced, such as Ben Dwarshuis.

To India, the alterations are minor; the biggest observation is that Kuldeep Yadav has been released to play in India A against South Africa A and it appears that India is not deviating much and it is playing with the same team that has been doing well in India A. As Maxwell comes back with new variations in the mix, Australia will wish that this will bring about the difference they need to turn the tide in their favour whereas India will seek to carry on with the consistency and momentum.

