The 4th T20I match between Australia national cricket team and India national cricket team is scheduled to be held at Carrara Oval in Gold Coast, Queensland on Thursday. Since the series is now at a draw, the weather has been a key variable that may affect the result of the match and tactic of both teams.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Rain Threat Again For India vs Australia Match In Gold Coast?

The weather prediction of the AccuWeather is that there will be partly cloudy with a range of temperatures of around 16 degrees celsius to 25 degrees celsius. The moisture level should be around 70 and there will be slight snowy wind gusts ranging at about 10 km/hr, this can a bit slow the outfield and help the seam or swing bowlers a bit. Although it is not mentioned that there will be a lot of rain that might cause serious inconveniences, the humidity and cool weather will require the players and teams to adapt. The outfield might be wet and cooler air would favour bowlers in the initial days and batters might take time to settle. The conditions highlight the significance of the toss and early overs as a batting side since it will be keen to capitalize on it before the night hours come and the weather becomes colder.

Weather conditions in Gold Coast will have a rather minor yet tactical impact on the highly anticipated 4th T20I of India and Australia. This could give the new ball swing to the snowy sea breeze and the warm evening temperatures and the opening overs will be very crucial towards both the teams. Grip is however a challenge to spinners when the lights are on because of surface moisture. Dew might also affect the game after some time in the innings making chasing a little easier. These conditions will be strongly observed by both captains and made a decision during the toss because weather changes may dictate the aggressiveness with which each side will react to batting or bowling.

