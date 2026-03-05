IND vs ENG: Jofra Archer Joins Lasith Malinga in Unwanted T20 World Cup Record List

LIVE TV
Jofra Archer etched an unwanted record to his name after he ended up giving away 61 runs in 4 overs against India in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 5, 2026 21:52:24 IST

Jofra Archer etched an unwanted record during the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against India in Mumbai. The right-arm pacer leaked 61 runs in 4 overs and picked up only one wicket. India later posted 253/7 in 20 overs after Sanju Samson hammered a 42-ball 89. 

Here’s a look at the other bowlers who have conceded 50-plus runs in a T20 World Cup knockout. 

0/60 – Mitchell Starc vs NZ, Dubai, 2021 Final

New Zealand batted first and out up 172/4 in 20 overs. Kane Williamson smashed 85 off 48 for the Blackcaps. Australia pacer Mitchell Starc had a forgettable day as he gave away 60 runs in 4 overs. Josh Hazlewood scalped three wickets for 16 runs in 4 overs. 

Later, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh dominated the New Zealand bowlers and helped the side go over the line by 8 wickets in 18.5 overs. 

0/54 – Lasith Malinga vs WI, Colombo RPS, 2012 Final

West Indies batted first in the final and put up 137/6 in 20 overs. Despite a low score, fast bowler Lasith Malinga was hammered for 54 runs in his four overs. The right-arm pacer failed to pick up a wicket as well. Marlon Samuels’ 78 off 56 helped West Indies put up some runs on the board. 

Sri Lanka were later bundled out for 101 after Sunil Narine scalped three wickets for 9 runs. West Indies won by 36 runs to lift the cup. 

0/53 – Marco Jansen vs NZ, Kolkata, 2026 SF (2.5 overs)

South Africa met New Zealand in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026. The Proteas posted 169/8 in 20 overs. But New Zealand stamped authority as Tim Seifert and Finn Allen put up a 117-run stand for the first wicket. Seifert struck 58 off 33 while Allen took on the bowlers and smashed a record-breaking 100* off 33 to take the side into the finals. 

Marco Jansen gave away 53 runs in 2.5 overs. 

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 9:52 PM IST
Fuel Prices Hike On Cards Amid Middle East War? Sources Say Enough Stock, India Has No Plans For Rationing Of Petrol And Diesel

