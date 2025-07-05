Ind vs Eng: Karun Nair’s Flop Shows Continue, Fans Ask Him to Remember ‘Dear Cricket, Give One More Chance’

Karun Nair has toppled one more opportunity in the ongoing Test series against England. Nair once again perished cheaply in the second innings of Edgbaston Test where he edged a full delivery off English pacer Brydon Carse only to give a catching practice to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

With this outing going futile, he failed to contribute significantly for the four consecutive time. Once again he got a start in this morning , day 4 of test match, and clubbed five boundaries during his 26 runs stint, but could not manage to convert it into a big total.

In the previous test played at Headingley, Leeds, he failed to open his account in the first innings while in the second outing he only added 20 runs. With back to back failures now his place will be in danger. This series was much anticipated for him as he was making a comeback in Test cricket after gap of seven years.

Following his continued struggles, Fans stormed to X to remind him of his earlier tweet, where he emotionally made an appeal for another chance to play cricket.

Dear cricket, give me one more chance.🤞🏽 — Karun Nair (@karun126) December 10, 2022







Rahul Achieves New Feat

With his half century in currently underway second innings of Edgbaston Test, Indian opener KL Rahul hits a new milestone. Now he becomes the second opener after the great Sunil Gavaskar to have 10 or more fifty plus scores in SENA Nation ( South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). Before got bowled off Tongue, Rahul looked in sublime form and scored 55. This is his second fifty plus score in the ongoing five match Test series. In the second innings of Leeds test, he played a knock of 137 but it went in vein as England chased down the record target in fourth innings.