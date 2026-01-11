IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Could Rain Disrupt The Series Opener? Check Vadodara Weather Report

The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI of the much awaited multi format series is slated for January 11, 2026, at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, which is a huge occasion since the city is going to host a men’s ODI again after a long time. The battle is going to be an exciting one for the cricket lovers of Gujarat and India as both teams will have strong squads, and a few key players will be taking part. Weather is one of the major topics of concern for the match as supporters are speculating whether rain will be the reason for the series starting delay or not.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Check Vadodara Weather Report

Nevertheless, the forecast reports have the good news that the playing conditions for the day of the match will be mostly good. Vadodara has great weather forecasts predicting a whole day of clearness and warmth, besides no rain during the ODI, which means practically no chance for rain to affect the match at all. The maximum temperature for the day is estimated to be around 28°C in the afternoon, while it will gradually go down with the sunset at night, making it an ideal atmosphere for the players to shine under a sky with very few clouds. Such weather is a blessing for a day of cricket and it cuts down the interruptions due to weather to a minimum. Therefore, the spectators can expect a 50 over match without the inconveniences of rain breaks or adjustments to the target score.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI

The weather is not only a good omen but also the reports from the newly built Kotambi stadium say that a batsman friendly wicket is ready to roll with good bounce and consistent conditions expected during the match. In addition to sunny weather, this could be a high scoring game and an exciting one. Since rain is not a concern, weather will probably not interfere with the game and teams’ strategies, thus it will be a thrilling opening ODI for the series.

