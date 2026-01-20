IND vs NZ 1st T20I: When And Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Live Cricket Streaming

IND vs NZ LIVE streaming T20 Live : India and New Zealand will once again lock horns for the all-important five-match T20I series which begins on Wednesday in Nagpur. Ahead of the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2026, this will be the final chance for Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India to sort out their playing XI against the gritty Black Caps.

In the recently-concluded three-match ODI series, India suffered a 1-2 loss at the hands of New Zealand. Under Michael Bracewell, the Black Caps registered their first-ever ODI series win in the country, just two years on from their historic 3-0 Test series.

Live Cricket Streaming India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Nagpur

Here are the streaming details of the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand.

When and where is India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday (21 January), at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I begin?

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will start at 7 PM IST.

Where to watch live TV broadcast of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

The Star Sports Network in India will broadcast the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand.

Where to watch live cricket streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

All the cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the first T20I between India and New Zealand on the JioHotstar app and website.

What time will the coin toss take place?

The toss for the first T20I between India and New Zealand will be held at 6:30 pm IST.

India vs New Zealand T20I squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk) and Ravi Bishnoi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi and Kristian Clarke (only for the first three games).

