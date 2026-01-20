LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs NZ 1st T20I: When And Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Live Cricket Streaming

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: When And Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Live Cricket Streaming

IND vs NZ Live streaming 1st T20I: Here are the live cricket streaming and broadcast details of the first T20I match between India and New Zealand.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: When And Where And How To Watch. (Photo: X)
IND vs NZ 1st T20I: When And Where And How To Watch. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: January 20, 2026 21:10:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: When And Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Live Cricket Streaming

IND vs NZ LIVE streaming T20 Live : India and New Zealand will once again lock horns for the all-important five-match T20I series which begins on Wednesday in Nagpur. Ahead of the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2026, this will be the final chance for Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India to sort out their playing XI against the gritty Black Caps. 

You Might Be Interested In

In the recently-concluded three-match ODI series, India suffered a 1-2 loss at the hands of New Zealand. Under Michael Bracewell, the Black Caps registered their first-ever ODI series win in the country, just two years on from their historic 3-0 Test series. 

Live Cricket Streaming India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Nagpur 

Here are the streaming details of the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand. 

You Might Be Interested In

When and where is India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday (21 January), at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. 

What time will the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I begin?

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will start at 7 PM IST. 

Where to watch live TV broadcast of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

The Star Sports Network in India will broadcast the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand. 

Where to watch live cricket streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

All the cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the first T20I between India and New Zealand on the JioHotstar app and website. 

What time will the coin toss take place?

The toss for the first T20I between India and New Zealand will be held at 6:30 pm IST. 

India vs New Zealand T20I squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk) and Ravi Bishnoi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi and Kristian Clarke (only for the first three games).

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ | Ishan Kishan Or Shreyas Iyer? Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Team India’s Playing 11 Ahead of 1st T20I

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 9:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: IND vs NZind vs NZ 1st T20ind vs NZ 1st T20 match dateind vs NZ newsindia vs new zealandsuryakumar yadav

RELATED News

IND vs NZ | Ishan Kishan Or Shreyas Iyer? Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Team India’s Playing 11 Ahead of 1st T20I

WPL 2026: Who is Vaishnavi Sharma? Mumbai Indians Sign 20-Year-Old Spinner as Injury Replacement

Who Is Mahli Beardman? 20-Year-Old Bowler Who Scalped Steve Smith’s Wicket During BBL Clash

BBL: Babar Azam Takes A Blinder During The Clash Against Perth Scorchers, Later Gets Out For Duck | WATCH

Good News For Team India As Star Batter Inches Closer To Full Fitness; Check All Details

LATEST NEWS

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: When And Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Live Cricket Streaming

Why Abu Salem Can’t Be Granted Parole? Maharashtra Government Fears He Could ‘Flee’, Triggering Diplomatic Fallout With Portugal

Any Strike On Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Means ‘Declaration Of War’, Iran’s Parliament Warns Of Jihad If Supreme Leader Is Attacked

When Will Jana Nayagan Release? Madras High Court Reserves Orders On CBFC’s UA Certificate Appeal For Thalapathy Vijay’s Film

The Bharat Music Experience Announces Strategic Partners to Elevate India’s Unified Music Ecosystem

How Rupeezy Is Helping Indian Investors Navigate Today’s Complex Market Landscape

Streaming Wars Escalate As Netflix Makes $82.7 Billion All-Cash Bid For Warner Bros, Shuts Out Paramount

Strategy To Boost UK education Abroad In Major £40Bn Growth Drive

Viral Video: Neighbour Secretly Records Woman Dancing With Husband’s Friend At Home, Call Cops Over ‘Mujra’; Illegal Video Triggers Outrage Online

Tata Projects Selected as EPC Partner for SAF One’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel Project

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: When And Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Live Cricket Streaming

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: When And Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Live Cricket Streaming

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: When And Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Live Cricket Streaming
IND vs NZ 1st T20I: When And Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Live Cricket Streaming
IND vs NZ 1st T20I: When And Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Live Cricket Streaming
IND vs NZ 1st T20I: When And Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Live Cricket Streaming

QUICK LINKS