LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs NZ: Shivam Dube or Adolf Hitler? Fans React Hilariously On Team India All-Rounder’s New Hairstyle

IND vs NZ: Shivam Dube or Adolf Hitler? Fans React Hilariously On Team India All-Rounder’s New Hairstyle

While Shivam Dube was the centre of memes and received criticism for his hairdo, on the other hand, the team's victory made sure that the spotlight was on the overall performance of India and the up and coming contributions from other players like Rinku Singh.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 22, 2026 14:34:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs NZ: Shivam Dube or Adolf Hitler? Fans React Hilariously On Team India All-Rounder’s New Hairstyle

The Indian all rounder Shivam Dube, who was the main topic of discussion on social media, was the one to get the most attention during the first T20I match held at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur between India and New Zealand, and his performance was not the reason why. Right away, fans spotted a new and very striking hairstyle the bowler Dube was wearing when he came in to bat in the second inning. It was characterized by very short sides and a huge tuft of hair on top that was straightened and combed sideways in a way that was typical of the old school haircuts.

You Might Be Interested In

What Was So Odd About The Haircut Of Shivam Dube?

The look that was so different from the usual became the center of attraction at once and people on social media started comparing it to Adolf Hitler and even making memes about it. Others were telling hilarious anecdotes that the style was similar to the one parents used to give their children before taking them to school or family functions. The reactions varied enormously, from amusing to sarcastic, with users posting pictures and memes that became viral within minutes.

Social Media Reactions On Shivam Dube’s Hairstyle

Rinku Singh’s name was repeatedly mentioned by social media users as the one who should replace Dube in the team, thereby pointing to Dube’s struggle in T20 matches which are highly stressful. The combination of a trending haircut and poor batting performance created a situation in which Dube was the main character for both cricket fans and meme makers, and all sorts of taunts were sweeping across the timelines.

You Might Be Interested In







One particular post received a lot of attention where it was mentioned that Dube’s hair was so reminiscent of the way mothers used to comb their children before school, which was an indication of the light-hearted but yet mocking tone of the online reactions.

Also Read: IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson Reflects On Past Heartbreaks Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026, Open Up On Future Ambitions

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 2:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: IND vs NZIND vs NZ 1st T20IShivam Dube Adolf HitlerShivam Dube haircutShivam Dube new hairstyleviral cricket news

RELATED News

Amid CBFC Trouble, Is Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Now Getting Sued By THIS OTT Platform Over Delay After Paying Rs.120 Crore In Digital Rights?

Pakistan Provoke India With New Series Promo Featuring A Dig At ‘Handshake’ Row | WATCH

Bigg Boss 7 Fame Ajaz Khan Breaks Silence On MMS Leak Controversy, Says ‘The Viral Video And Chat Screenshots Are…’

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson Reflects On Past Heartbreaks Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026, Open Up On Future Ambitions

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Rewari Woman Allegedly Calling 25 Relatives To Assault Husband And In-Laws, Walks Out With Jewellery

LATEST NEWS

IND vs NZ: Shivam Dube or Adolf Hitler? Fans React Hilariously On Team India All-Rounder’s New Hairstyle

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Announced: Here’s When And Where To Stream Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller

Australia Gun Violence: Three Killed In NSW Shooting On Bondi Victims’ Day Of Mourning, Police Hunt Gunman

Burger King India And Chinese Wok Unite: Aayush Agrawal’s Inspira Global Takes Control

Oscar Nominations 2026: Here’s How, When And Where To Watch The 98th Academy Awards Live In India

Apple To Turn Siri Into ChatGPT-Style AI Chatbot With Advanced Conversational Features, Check Specs And Launch Date

Who Is Mohammed Affaann Ahmed? Bengaluru Airport Staffer Arrested After Hugging, Touching South Korean Woman’s Private Parts In Men’s Toilet

What Is the Teri Dulhan Sajaungi Trend? Nick Jonas Grooves to Priyanka Chopra’s 2005 Barsaat Track, Internet Says ‘Patni-Vrata Jiju’

UP Honour Killing Horror: Muslim Man And Hindu Woman Murdered, Buried; Police Arrest Woman’s Two Brothers

BMC Mayor Lottery Pick: Mumbai Set To Get Woman Mayor – What It Means For BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena And Uddhav Thackeray

IND vs NZ: Shivam Dube or Adolf Hitler? Fans React Hilariously On Team India All-Rounder’s New Hairstyle

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs NZ: Shivam Dube or Adolf Hitler? Fans React Hilariously On Team India All-Rounder’s New Hairstyle

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs NZ: Shivam Dube or Adolf Hitler? Fans React Hilariously On Team India All-Rounder’s New Hairstyle
IND vs NZ: Shivam Dube or Adolf Hitler? Fans React Hilariously On Team India All-Rounder’s New Hairstyle
IND vs NZ: Shivam Dube or Adolf Hitler? Fans React Hilariously On Team India All-Rounder’s New Hairstyle
IND vs NZ: Shivam Dube or Adolf Hitler? Fans React Hilariously On Team India All-Rounder’s New Hairstyle

QUICK LINKS