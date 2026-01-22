IND vs NZ: Shivam Dube or Adolf Hitler? Fans React Hilariously On Team India All-Rounder’s New Hairstyle

The Indian all rounder Shivam Dube, who was the main topic of discussion on social media, was the one to get the most attention during the first T20I match held at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur between India and New Zealand, and his performance was not the reason why. Right away, fans spotted a new and very striking hairstyle the bowler Dube was wearing when he came in to bat in the second inning. It was characterized by very short sides and a huge tuft of hair on top that was straightened and combed sideways in a way that was typical of the old school haircuts.

What Was So Odd About The Haircut Of Shivam Dube?

The look that was so different from the usual became the center of attraction at once and people on social media started comparing it to Adolf Hitler and even making memes about it. Others were telling hilarious anecdotes that the style was similar to the one parents used to give their children before taking them to school or family functions. The reactions varied enormously, from amusing to sarcastic, with users posting pictures and memes that became viral within minutes.

Social Media Reactions On Shivam Dube’s Hairstyle

Rinku Singh’s name was repeatedly mentioned by social media users as the one who should replace Dube in the team, thereby pointing to Dube’s struggle in T20 matches which are highly stressful. The combination of a trending haircut and poor batting performance created a situation in which Dube was the main character for both cricket fans and meme makers, and all sorts of taunts were sweeping across the timelines.

Shivam Dube’s haircut reminds me of my hairstyle when my mother used to take me to the barber 😭 pic.twitter.com/YYJZn3lcu3 — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) January 21, 2026



















One particular post received a lot of attention where it was mentioned that Dube’s hair was so reminiscent of the way mothers used to comb their children before school, which was an indication of the light-hearted but yet mocking tone of the online reactions.

