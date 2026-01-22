LIVE TV
IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson Reflects On Past Heartbreaks Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026, Open Up On Future Ambitions

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson Reflects On Past Heartbreaks Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026, Open Up On Future Ambitions

Despite making his India debut way back in 2015, Sanju Samson has played only 16 ODIs and 53 T20Is thus far

Sanju Samson. (Photo Credits: X)
Sanju Samson. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 22, 2026 13:29:09 IST

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson Reflects On Past Heartbreaks Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026, Open Up On Future Ambitions

India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has been one of the players who has been in and out of the side despite making his debut in 2015. While the right-handed batter’s consistency has been a concern, a lot has been said on social media. 

Opening about his journey, the India T20I opener in a video shared by BCCI said, “10 years of lots and lots of failures, few successes here and there, it has always been about understanding what it takes to be a World Cup cricketer for the Indian team and I think how badly do I want it. I like to go out and fail or succeed in my own way.”

“Talking about the 2024 World Cup, I didn’t play a game. Yes, things were a bit up and down, to be very honest. It was not matching the expectations which I set. But I was still very grateful that I made it into the 15. My journey is so special ki yaar pata nahi kab khelne ko milega (you never know when you’ll get the opportunity to play).”

The India batter admitted that he surrounded himself in a bubble to deal with the outside noise during the tough phase of his career and kept waiting for an opportunity to succeed.

“I think definitely a lot of ups and downs keep happening according to this format. I think we just have to keep pushing. It’s very hard to not look at the outside noise when you are playing cricket in India and for the national team,” Samson said.

“But I made my bubble, I kept my people around me and I kept focusing on all the little things and I knew that my time would come,” he added.

Samson also admits that the journey from a middle-order batter to an opening batter for India was unexpected.

“With God’s grace, actually it happened and out of nowhere I started opening. I think I came into the World Cup side as No. 3, 4 or 5 and from there an opening slot opened up and I got an opportunity to bat around 10 to 11 innings. So I did something special which brought me into the Indian opening role,” he said.

Sanju is now the front line opener for Team India in the T20Is and is likely to have the same role alongside Abhishek Sharma in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. 

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 1:29 PM IST
Tags: bcciindia vs new zealandsanju samsont20 world cup 2026

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson Reflects On Past Heartbreaks Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026, Open Up On Future Ambitions

QUICK LINKS