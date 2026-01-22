EXPLAINED: Why Will Babar Azam Miss BBL’s Challenger Match Against Hobart Hurricanes

Babar Azam will not be a part of the Sydney Sixers setup in this edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) anymore. He will miss the next fixture which is the challenger match against Hobart Hurricanes and also the finale if Sixers make it through. The right-handed batter has been called back by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)ahead of Pakistan’s series against the Australian side slated to begin next week.

“I have very enjoyed my time. Unfortunately, I will now have to leave the team, to go to the national duty,” he said.

"Unfortunately I have to leave the team." Babar Azam with a message to his fans after his debut Big Bash season.







“I have a lot of things I have to take back home – a lot of fun, a lot of positive things, so I have enjoyed it a lot.Especially, thank you to the Sydney Sixers fans; there is always support there, lot of support, lot of encourage(ment), a lot of fun, so I have very enjoyed that vibe at Sydney Cricket Ground, so thank you so much.”

A message from Babar before he heads back to Pakistan to join his national teammates in camp







“The level of fan engagement generated by Babar’s passionate supporters has been exceptional, highlighted by the Babaristan stand at the SCG, which has been a memorable feature of our home matches this season,” Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes said.

Babar Azam will return to Pakistan to commence preparations for upcoming international matches.







Babar could only manage 202 runs in 11 matches that he played in this season at a strike-rate of 103.06.

Babar Azam has been recalled to join Pakistan's national camp ahead of upcoming international fixtures. He will be unavailable for the remainder of the BBL|15 Finals Series.







Why Was Babar Azam In News Earlier?

Earlier, Babar’s reaction after being denied single from Smith during the clash against Sydney Thunder had gone viral. The social media users quickly took notice of it and reacted.

Steve Smith hammered a hundred at a strike-rate of 238.10 for Sydney Sixers against Sydney Thunder during the Big Bash League fixture in Sydney. His opening partner Babar Azam got to 47 in 39 deliveries.The Thunder had handed a target of 190 to the Sixers and they responded well.

Openers Smith and Babar stitched a partnership of 141 runs for the first wicket in just 12.1 overs. While Smith continued his brisk batting, Babar got dismissed for 47 off 39. He smashed Ryan Hadley for 32 in an over – the costliest over ever in BBL history.

The side then lost wickets regularly before Lachlan Shaw and Jack Edwards made sure that there were no more fall of wickets and took the side over the line by 5 wickets.

