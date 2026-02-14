IND vs PAK: How MS Dhoni’s Biopic Played a Role in Usman Tariq’s Pakistan Call-up

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq said that MS Dhoni’s biopic played a massive role in his cricket career and the movie became one of the major reasons for him to play at the highest level.

“I had left behind thinking of making a name in cricket, but one day I watched this film, and it convinced me that I can also do the same,” Tariq, who began his journey as a salesman in Dubai, told AFP.

The spinner was called-up in the Pakistan after his stunning performance in the Caribbean Premier League where he scalped 20 wickets. Tariq revealed that he was busy his wedding festivities when he got a call-up.

“My coach informed me about my selection in the Pakistan team while I was busy with my wedding last year, and initially I thought it was a prank,” said Tariq.

Usman Tariq may pause his action, but the action will not pause for Usman Tariq! 😎👀 Ravichandran Ashwin shares his take on the much-talked-about bowling action of the Pakistani spinner. Watch ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 👉 #INDvPAK | SUN, 15th FEB, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/7vbaPwEnpn — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 13, 2026

“But it was true, so I think my wife brought luck for me,” he added.

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman played a crucial role in Tariq’s career. “Fakhar Zaman brought this young and determined boy to me,” Wajahatullah Wasti, a former Pakistan player, told AFP.

Uniquely different, truly one of a kind! 🔥

Usman Tariq was the talk of the town in Season 4 of the #DPWorldILT20! His action has demanded attention and it seems he is ready to make a telling impact on the 🌍 stage! 🫡

All 👀 on him as we gear-up for a Super Sunday! #T20WorldCup… pic.twitter.com/xOoOLigt1Y — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) February 13, 2026

“I watched him bowl with amazement as he looked very unique, and I advised him to bowl a little quicker. Today, he has made a name for himself,” he added.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha also praised Tariq and called him the team’s X-Factor.

“Tariq is our X-factor and a key weapon,” Agha said ahead of the tournament.

Usman Tariq picked up three wickets against USA in the last T20 World Cup 2026 match for Pakistan in Colombo.

