IND vs PAK: How MS Dhoni's Biopic Played a Role in Usman Tariq's Pakistan Call-up

Usman Tariq had stated that he would not have been playing cricket had he not watched the biopic of MS Dhoni which released in 2016.

Usman Tariq and MS Dhoni. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Usman Tariq and MS Dhoni. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 14, 2026 11:23:13 IST

IND vs PAK: How MS Dhoni’s Biopic Played a Role in Usman Tariq’s Pakistan Call-up

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq said that MS Dhoni’s biopic played a massive role in his cricket career and the movie became one of the major reasons for him to play at the highest level. 

“I had left behind thinking of making a name in cricket, but one day I watched this film, and it convinced me that I can also do the same,” Tariq, who began his journey as a salesman in Dubai, told AFP.

The spinner was called-up in the Pakistan after his stunning performance in the Caribbean Premier League where he scalped 20 wickets. Tariq revealed that he was busy his wedding festivities when he got a call-up. 

“My coach informed me about my selection in the Pakistan team while I was busy with my wedding last year, and initially I thought it was a prank,” said Tariq.

“But it was true, so I think my wife brought luck for me,” he added.

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman played a crucial role in Tariq’s career. “Fakhar Zaman brought this young and determined boy to me,” Wajahatullah Wasti, a former Pakistan player, told AFP.

“I watched him bowl with amazement as he looked very unique, and I advised him to bowl a little quicker. Today, he has made a name for himself,” he added.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha also praised Tariq and called him the team’s X-Factor. 

“Tariq is our X-factor and a key weapon,” Agha said ahead of the tournament.

Usman Tariq picked up three wickets against USA in the last T20 World Cup 2026 match for Pakistan in Colombo.  

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 11:23 AM IST
