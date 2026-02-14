T20 World Cup 2026: “If Pakistan Wants..” Suryakumar Yadav Confirms Abhishek Sharma’s Availability Ahead Of IND vs PAK Clash

As the anticipation reaches sky-high for the India vs Pakistan clash in the T20I World Cup 2026 at Colombo, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has made a big statement. The statement is regarding the availability of Indian opener Abhishek Sharma for the high-voltage affair on February 15, 2026.

“He Will Play”: Suryakumar Yadav on Abhishek Sharma

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha, in his press conference, said that he wants Abhishek Sharma to play as the Green team wants to face the best. To which, the Indian skipper, with a big smile, clearly said that if Pakistan wants Abhishek to play, then the blistering Indian cricketer will play.

“If Pakistan want Abhishek Sharma to play, he will play,” Surya cheekily said.

What Happened to Abhishek Sharma?

Abhishek recently got hospitalised due to a severe stomach infection. Though he got discharged on Wednesday, the left-handed batter did not take part in the team’s training session. It is worth noting that Abhishek is an integral part of the Men in Blue’s campaign.

His explosive style and ability to take on the bowlers right from the first ball of the game make him a trump card for the defending champions.

The 25-year-old got dismissed on the golden duck against the USA and missed out on the game against Namibia due to ill health. This means that Abhishek is yet to open his run account in the ongoing tournament.

Abhishek’s Availability for the Clash Against Pakistan

Indian team management has the right to take the final call on Abhishek right on matchday, just before the big game. If Abhishek plays, he is likely to replace Sanju Samson’s spot in the starting eleven.

Abhishek’s addition gives India a real edge, especially since he’s so good against spin. The Punjab-based batter first made a name for himself in the IPL by smashing spinners, but he’s not one-dimensional anymore. He worked on his game, and now he handles fast bowling just as well.

Since his international debut, Abhishek’s rise to the ranks has been pretty cinematic. He’s shot up to become the top batter in the shortest format of the game. If he gets going, he could break open Pakistan’s bowling attack and set the tone early for India.

Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Shah Afridi

Statistically, Abhishek is psychologically far ahead, as he had made 36 runs off 19 balls against Shaheen and had not got out in their last meeting. Afridi, on the other hand, would try to take advantage of the Colombo pitch conditions by delivering sharp bouncers aimed at the right shoulder.

