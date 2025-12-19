LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Will Fog Play Spoilsport Today? Check Ahmedabad Weather Report

IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Will Fog Play Spoilsport Today? Check Ahmedabad Weather Report

The weather prediction for Ahmedabad indicates that the IND vs SA 5th T20I will benefit from clear skies and good visibility which lighted up concerns after the last fog affected game. Since no significant fog is predicted during the match hours, the environment seems to be great for smooth and continuous play.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 19, 2025 14:50:25 IST

IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Will Fog Play Spoilsport Today? Check Ahmedabad Weather Report

The fifth and final T20I of the series between India and South Africa will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a place that will be graced by the fifth match after the fourth one was canceled in Lucknow due to fog and very poor visibility. The worries that came with the cancellation of the fourth match were shared by the spectators and lovers of the game who were witnessing the whole situation unfold and wondering if the same fate was in store for Ahmedabad considering the area was winter bound as it is typical of North India.

Ahmedabad Weather

Nevertheless, meteorologists and weather services are communicating that Ahmedabad’s weather is very much different from that of Lucknow, with the forecasts giving clear skies accompanied by no fog or rain during the match hours as a significant threat. The night temperatures are going to be pleasant, and the visibility is going to be very good all through the match, thus it is highly likely that the game will go on without any interruptions.

Air quality, which is tied to the issue of pollution and smog after the Lucknow match, still seems to be a lot better in Ahmedabad. Forecasts indicate AQI levels that are much lower, and hence less likely to cause any negative effects on either visibility or the health of the players, though there might be some moderate pollution early in the day. Unlike the hazardous readings recorded in Lucknow, Ahmedabad’s expected air quality should not hinder the match or necessitate breaks. Moreover, rain is not predicted, and light winds are expected, which are the factors that add to the already high chances of a complete 40 ver game without any weather interference.

India vs South Africa 5th T20I Weather Report

The weather interaction is not the main factor influencing the game’s outcome in the Modi Stadium as usual, which has been the case so far regarding the pitch conditions being very suitable for T20, and the bowlers facing little movement at all. Later, dew would have an impact on the game probably favouring the teams batting second under lights but this is nothing but a tactical element that does not interfere with the game. So, with sunny weather, and the air pollution being at a bearable level Friday night complete and uninterrupted match is anticipated, thus, worries about another weather-related cancellation are lessened and both teams are given an equal opportunity in the series deciding match.

Also Read: IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Ahmedabad cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 2:50 PM IST
QUICK LINKS