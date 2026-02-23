IND vs SA: David Miller Loses Cool, Charges at Washington Sundar After Heated On-Field Exchange | WATCH

There was a tense moment between Washington Sundar and David Miller during the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match between India and South Africa on Sunday in Ahmedabad. The incident happened in the 14th over of South Africa’s innings. Sundar had just completed his second over when he became upset, thinking that Miller had stepped out of his crease too early, even before the ball was delivered. Sundar felt the batter was trying to gain an unfair advantage by backing up too much at the non-striker’s end.

Miller did not take the comment lightly. He walked quickly towards Sundar, and the two exchanged a few heated words in the middle of the pitch. Both players are usually calm and composed, which made the argument surprising. The situation looked serious for a few moments as neither seemed ready to back down. On-field umpire Chris Gaffaney quickly stepped in to calm things down before it could get worse. He spoke to both players and ensured the game continued without further trouble. Later, during the drinks break, South Africa captain Aiden Markram also had a word to ease the tension and settle his teammate.

Although there was drama in the middle, Miller had the last laugh. The experienced left-hander played a brilliant innings and was the standout performer of the match. He came to the crease when South Africa were in trouble at 20 for 3. India had made a strong start, and the pressure was clearly on. However, Miller remained confident and positive. He attacked the bowlers and shifted the momentum back in South Africa’s favour. He scored a superb 63 runs off just 35 balls, mixing powerful shots with smart running between the wickets. His knock helped South Africa post a challenging total.

In the end, South Africa defeated India by 76 runs in a memorable win. Miller’s performance not only guided his team to victory but also earned him the Player of the Match award, making it a perfect response after the on-field clash.

