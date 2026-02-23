LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs SA: David Miller Loses Cool, Charges at Washington Sundar After Heated On-Field Exchange | WATCH

IND vs SA: David Miller Loses Cool, Charges at Washington Sundar After Heated On-Field Exchange | WATCH

Washington Sundar and David Miller had a heated argument during Sunday’s IND vs SA T20 World Cup match after Sundar’s second over in the first innings.

David Miller Washington Sundar (Image Credits : X)
David Miller Washington Sundar (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: February 23, 2026 13:23:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs SA: David Miller Loses Cool, Charges at Washington Sundar After Heated On-Field Exchange | WATCH

There was a tense moment between Washington Sundar and David Miller during the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match between India and South Africa on Sunday in Ahmedabad. The incident happened in the 14th over of South Africa’s innings. Sundar had just completed his second over when he became upset, thinking that Miller had stepped out of his crease too early, even before the ball was delivered. Sundar felt the batter was trying to gain an unfair advantage by backing up too much at the non-striker’s end.

Miller did not take the comment lightly. He walked quickly towards Sundar, and the two exchanged a few heated words in the middle of the pitch. Both players are usually calm and composed, which made the argument surprising. The situation looked serious for a few moments as neither seemed ready to back down. On-field umpire Chris Gaffaney quickly stepped in to calm things down before it could get worse. He spoke to both players and ensured the game continued without further trouble. Later, during the drinks break, South Africa captain Aiden Markram also had a word to ease the tension and settle his teammate.

Although there was drama in the middle, Miller had the last laugh. The experienced left-hander played a brilliant innings and was the standout performer of the match. He came to the crease when South Africa were in trouble at 20 for 3. India had made a strong start, and the pressure was clearly on. However, Miller remained confident and positive. He attacked the bowlers and shifted the momentum back in South Africa’s favour. He scored a superb 63 runs off just 35 balls, mixing powerful shots with smart running between the wickets. His knock helped South Africa post a challenging total.

In the end, South Africa defeated India by 76 runs in a memorable win. Miller’s performance not only guided his team to victory but also earned him the Player of the Match award, making it a perfect response after the on-field clash.

Also Read: IND vs SA: ‘India Are Beatable’ — David Miller’s Blunt Verdict After Match-Winning Knock in T20 World Cup 2026

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 12:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

T20 World Cup: Why Virat Kohli is Trending After India’s Heavy Loss vs South Africa in Ahmedabad— Explained

IND vs SA: ‘India Are Beatable’ — David Miller’s Blunt Verdict After Match-Winning Knock in T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets: Shadley van Schalkwyk Leads; Varun Chakaravarthy Only Indian in Top 5 On Feb 23

ZIM vs WI T20 WC 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Live

LATEST NEWS

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Ravi Gupta – Leading AI-Driven SEO Expert in India & Growth

IND vs SA: David Miller Loses Cool, Charges at Washington Sundar After Heated On-Field Exchange | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs SA: David Miller Loses Cool, Charges at Washington Sundar After Heated On-Field Exchange | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs SA: David Miller Loses Cool, Charges at Washington Sundar After Heated On-Field Exchange | WATCH
IND vs SA: David Miller Loses Cool, Charges at Washington Sundar After Heated On-Field Exchange | WATCH
IND vs SA: David Miller Loses Cool, Charges at Washington Sundar After Heated On-Field Exchange | WATCH
IND vs SA: David Miller Loses Cool, Charges at Washington Sundar After Heated On-Field Exchange | WATCH

QUICK LINKS