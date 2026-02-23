LIVE TV
IND vs SA: 'India Are Beatable' — David Miller's Blunt Verdict After Match-Winning Knock in T20 World Cup 2026

David Miller’s 63 powered South Africa national cricket team to 187/7 before their bowlers crushed India national cricket team for 111, sealing a dominant 76-run win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash.

David Miller (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: February 23, 2026 13:19:14 IST

Veteran South Africa batter David Miller said it is important to trust your strengths and play with positive intent after he was named Player of the Match in the Super Eight game against India at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Sunday.

South Africa defeated India by 76 runs. This was India’s first loss in 18 ICC white-ball matches since Australia beat them in the final of the 2023 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It was also India’s second-biggest defeat by runs in T20 Internationals, after their 80-run loss to the New Zealand national cricket team in Wellington in 2019. In T20 World Cup history, this was India’s biggest defeat by runs.

Reflecting on his approach at the crease after the Proteas lost three quick wickets in the power play, Miller said he was focused on staying positive, particularly during the power play when field restrictions presented scoring opportunities. “Just about making sure you stick to your strengths and don’t go into your shell. During the powerplay, all fielders were in the ring, so I thought of going over. Trying to get a partnership as much as we can, and trying to rotate strike.”
The experienced left-hander highlighted the importance of understanding the dimensions and nature of the venue while planning his scoring areas. “With the nature of this ground, you want to look straight. Smaller than a square. Want to shape up to hit straight and then react.”
Miller also spoke about taking the attack to India’s spin attack, which he described as world-class. “Looking to be nice and aggressive against the spinners. They have world-class bowlers. Have played against them a lot, trying to put them under pressure and about putting yourself in the position to do that.”

Coming to the match, South Africa made 187/7 in 20 overs after David Miller (63) and Dewald Brevis (45) stitched a brilliant 97-run stand for the fourth wicket. Tristan Stubbs played a brisk, unbeaten knock of 44. For India, Arshdeep Singh (2/28), Jasprit Bumrah (3/15), Varun Chakaravarthy (1/47), and Shivam Dube (1/32) were among the wicket-takers.
Defending 188, South Africa’s bowlers produced a brilliant all-round display. None of the Indian batters hit a half-century. Shivam Dube top-scored with 42 as Proteas bundled out the defending champions for just 111 in 18.5 overs, thrashing the Men in Blue by 76 runs.
For South Africa, captain Aiden Markram (1/5), Marco Jansen (4/22), Keshav Maharaj (3/24) and Corbin Bosch (2/12) had a brilliant day with the ball. 

Also Read:T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets: Shadley van Schalkwyk Leads; Varun Chakaravarthy Only Indian in Top 5 On Feb 23

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 11:54 AM IST
QUICK LINKS