Home > Sports > IND vs WI: ‘Na Batting, Na Fielding’ — Abhishek Sharma Trolled by Fans After Poor Show vs West Indies in Kolkata Clash

Abhishek Sharma faced heavy trolling after dropping two easy catches and a poor batting show during India’s Super 8 clash against West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Published: March 1, 2026 22:00:48 IST

Star opener Abhishek Sharma has come under heavy criticism and trolling for his below-par fielding. Abhishek Sharma dropped not just one but two simple catches during the innings, putting himself under the spotlight in the ongoing match. The first mistake came on the fifth ball of the over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, when he spilt an easy catch offered by Roston Chase.

 Abhishek Sharma missed another chance to score big and was out after making only 10 runs during India’s crucial Super 8 clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against the West Indies cricket team. The must-win encounter for the India national cricket team is being played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where its fielding errors and another Batting Failure have drawn sharp reactions from fans.

IND vs WI — Playing XIs

India: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Sanju Samson (wk), 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Shivam Dube, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Varun Chakravarthy, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies XI: 1 Roston Chase, 2 Shai Hope (capt & wk), 3 Shimron Hetmyer, 4 Rovman Powell, 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Jason Holder, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Matthew Forde, 9 Gudakesh Motie, 10 Akeal Hosein, 11 Shamar Joseph.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 10:00 PM IST
What Does The Red ‘Flag Of Revenge’ Over Jamkaran Mosque in Qom Really Mean? Inside The Ancient Shia Tradition Invoked After Ali Khamenei’s Killing

