IND vs WI: ‘Na Batting, Na Fielding’ — Abhishek Sharma Trolled by Fans After Poor Show vs West Indies in Kolkata Clash

Star opener Abhishek Sharma has come under heavy criticism and trolling for his below-par fielding. Abhishek Sharma dropped not just one but two simple catches during the innings, putting himself under the spotlight in the ongoing match. The first mistake came on the fifth ball of the over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, when he spilt an easy catch offered by Roston Chase.

Abhishek Sharma missed another chance to score big and was out after making only 10 runs during India’s crucial Super 8 clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against the West Indies cricket team. The must-win encounter for the India national cricket team is being played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where its fielding errors and another Batting Failure have drawn sharp reactions from fans.

Check out the reactions:

One thing that’s becoming visible with Abhishek Sharma, he doesn’t yet seem to have reliable release shots when the pressure builds. When a few dot balls pile up, instead of rotating strike or resetting the tempo, he looks forced into a big shot… and he throws his wicket.… pic.twitter.com/kBXsjTuShy — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) March 1, 2026







Bilawalba2 ✍️ 🏏

Abhishek Sharma in the T20 World Cup 2026. – 0 (1) vs USA.

– 0 (4) vs PAK.

– 0 (4) vs NED.

– 15 (12) vs SA.

– 55 (30) vs ZIM.

– 10 (11) vs WI. PURE SLOGGER. pic.twitter.com/HFh0sL00fF — BAahmad (@BAbilawal56) March 1, 2026













ICT fans who were expecting it to be a Abhishek Sharma World Cup seeing Abhishek’s performance#abhisheksharma #indvswi #t20worldcup2026 pic.twitter.com/h8kqNGO76s — mememagnet (@mememagnet45) March 1, 2026







Intent Master Abhishek Sharma in Whole Wc – 75 Runs

Virat Kohli in last T20 Match – 76 Runs People Compared This Fraud With Virat Kohli 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zIms7gEamC — Tha7a fan (@ExposeDhonifan) March 1, 2026







Abhishek Sharma has been the biggest weak link of team in world cup, things changes so quickly he has become burden on team 🤯 — CricketUncut ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@CricketUncutt) March 1, 2026













Naa fielding ho rahi hai aur na batting!👏

Abhishek sharma the Legend ⭐️#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/5Irq2TQ1EV — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐠 🇮🇳 (@I_Am_His_Fan) March 1, 2026







IND vs WI — Playing XIs

India: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Sanju Samson (wk), 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Shivam Dube, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Varun Chakravarthy, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies XI: 1 Roston Chase, 2 Shai Hope (capt & wk), 3 Shimron Hetmyer, 4 Rovman Powell, 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Jason Holder, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Matthew Forde, 9 Gudakesh Motie, 10 Akeal Hosein, 11 Shamar Joseph.

