LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs WI: Is Team India Missing Virat Kohli in Big Chases? Worrying Stat Exposes India’s T20 World Cup Reality

IND vs WI: Is Team India Missing Virat Kohli in Big Chases? Worrying Stat Exposes India’s T20 World Cup Reality

India had been handed a target of 196 in the virtual quarter-final against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.

Virat Kohli has played important role in India's big run chases. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Virat Kohli has played important role in India's big run chases. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 1, 2026 21:33:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs WI: Is Team India Missing Virat Kohli in Big Chases? Worrying Stat Exposes India’s T20 World Cup Reality

Despite a slow start to the proceedings, West Indies smashed 195/4 against India in the virtual quarter-final in Kolkata on Sunday. West Indies were off to a cautious start as the openers Roston Chase and captain Shai Hope put up 45 in the first 6 overs. 

Varun Chakravarthy got rid off Hope for 32 off 33 but Chase continued his brisk batting to chip in with 40 off 25. He along with Shimron Hetmyer (27 off 12) took on the bowlers and hammered them all around the park. India were then able to pick three wickets in quick succession but Rovman Powell and Jason Holder brought the Caribbean side back in the game. The two stitched an unbeaten partnership of 76. 

While Powell hit 34* off 19, Holder notched up 37* off 22. 

You Might Be Interested In

But the big question is, can India chase this down?  

How Virat Has Been a Vital Factor in Big Chases?

The stats suggest that whenever India had chased down a target of 160+, Virat Kohli had played a massive role in it. The Super 8 match against South Africa was the first instance after Kohli’s retirement when India were chasing 180+ in a T20 World Cup fixture. The Men in Blue were bowled out for 111 to lose the match by 76 runs. 

In T20 World Cup 2014, India were handed a target of 173 in 20 overs in Mirpur in an all-important semi-final. Kohli stepped up and played a stunning knock of an unbeaten 72 off 44. Apart from him, Rohit Sharma (24 off 13), Ajinkya Rahane (32 off 30) and Suresh Raina (21 off 10) also played important knocks that helped India go over the line. India won the match by 6 wickets with five balls to spare to march ahead. 

Another instance came in 2016 edition. Australia put up 160/6 in 20 overs and then the bowlers rattled India’s top-order to reduce them to 49/3. Kohli once again took the onus on himself. He scored an unbeaten 82 off 51 to help India win by 6 wickets. 

One of the finest knocks came in 2022 in Melbourne when Kohli along with Hardik Pandya bailed out India from a tricky situation. India were left tottering at 31/4 against Pakistan while chasing 160. They stitched a stand of 113 runs for the fifth wicket. India later needed 28 off 8 when Kohli hit two maximums on the trot against Haris Rauf to bring it down to 16 needed off 6. India eventually won by 4 wickets. 

India need one batter who can take up the responsibility to play right till the end. A defeat in this match will bring down the curtains for India in this tournament. 

Also Read: “Inspired By Pakistani Players?” — Abhishek Sharma Trolled After Two Dropped Catches In IND vs WI Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 9:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ind vs wiIndia vs West Indiest20 world cup 2026virat kohli’

RELATED News

IND vs WI: ‘Superman’ Suryakumar Yadav Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Roston Chase; Fans on X Hail India Captain

IPL 2026: Ravichandran Ashwin To Become Chennai Super Kings’ Bowling Coach? Franchise Drops Massive Hint

“Why Call Him Back?” — Fans Slam BCCI For Not Including Rinku Singh In Playing XI Despite Emotional Return After Father’s Death

Alyssa Healy Scripts History In Her Farewell Match, Mitchell Starc’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral – WATCH

‘They Get Their Own Reports Made Up’ – Pakistani Players Accused of Faking Injuries

LATEST NEWS

What Are B-2 Bombers And Why They Are Feared Worldwide: Inside The Stealth Giants Used In US-Israel Strikes On Iran’s Hardened Targets

Subedaar OTT Release Date OUT: When And Where To Watch Anil Kapoor’s Emotional Action-Packed Drama, Check Full Cast details

Trump’s Warships In Danger? Iran Claims 4 Ballistic Missiles Hit USS Abraham Lincoln Amid Escalation- Can Tehran Sink America’s Mighty Aircraft Carrier?

China Slams Killing Of Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei As ‘Grave Violation’ Of UN Charter, Urges ‘Immediate Stop’ To Military Operations

Middle East Tensions Soar: Dubai Gold Flows Curbed As Flights Halted Amid US-Israeli Strikes On Iran: Will Global Supply Be Hit?

Iran Claims Ayatollah Khamenei Killed In ‘Terrorist Act’ By US And Israel, Foreign Ministry Issues Strong Warning

What Does The Red ‘Flag Of Revenge’ Over Jamkaran Mosque in Qom Really Mean? Inside The Ancient Shia Tradition Invoked After Ali Khamenei’s Killing

Quentin Tarantino And David Fincher Team Up For Explosive Netflix ‘Cliff Booth’ Spinoff Starring Brad Pitt- What Fans Can Expect

Is Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Dead? Former Iranian President Killed in Israeli Airstrike, Claims New Report As Iran Vows Retaliation

Nine Killed, 23 Injured As Iranian Missiles Strike Beit Shemesh; Deadly Strike Marks Escalation After Khamenei’s Killing In US-Israeli Operation – Watch

IND vs WI: Is Team India Missing Virat Kohli in Big Chases? Worrying Stat Exposes India’s T20 World Cup Reality

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs WI: Is Team India Missing Virat Kohli in Big Chases? Worrying Stat Exposes India’s T20 World Cup Reality

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs WI: Is Team India Missing Virat Kohli in Big Chases? Worrying Stat Exposes India’s T20 World Cup Reality
IND vs WI: Is Team India Missing Virat Kohli in Big Chases? Worrying Stat Exposes India’s T20 World Cup Reality
IND vs WI: Is Team India Missing Virat Kohli in Big Chases? Worrying Stat Exposes India’s T20 World Cup Reality
IND vs WI: Is Team India Missing Virat Kohli in Big Chases? Worrying Stat Exposes India’s T20 World Cup Reality

QUICK LINKS