“Inspired By Pakistani Players?” — Abhishek Sharma Trolled After Two Dropped Catches In IND vs WI Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Star opener Abhishek Sharma has found himself at the receiving end of criticism and trolling because of his poor fielding in the ongoing must-win Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match for India against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Abhishek Sharma’s Costly Errors Hurt India In IND vs WI Super 8 Clash

Abhishek Sharma dropped not one but two easy catches during the innings and became the biggest culprit of the ongoing game. The first instance took place on the fifth delivery of the five-over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, when Abhishek Sharma dropped a dolly of Roston Chase.

Roston Chase, who was promoted up the order, tried to go for a big shot. But the Indian pacer outsmarted him with a slower ball. The ball went high in the air, and it looked like a simple catch.

Abhishek Sharma got under it and seemed set to take it, but he ended up dropping it. The crowd was left shocked.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was clearly unhappy. He looked upset but didn’t say anything. He simply asked Abhishek to throw the ball back.

Chase was on 15 at the time. He made India pay for the mistake, scoring 40 off 25 balls.

Another Miss in the Final Overs

There was more trouble in the second last over. Rovman Powell hit a full ball towards deep mid-wicket. The ball dipped in front of Abhishek, who was a bit slow to move in from the boundary.

He rushed forward but couldn’t hold on to the catch. Only a single one was taken.

Fans Are Trolling Abhishek Sharma For His Mistakes

Dropping two easy catches in one match didn’t go down well with fans. Many took to social media to troll Abhishek Sharma for the costly mistakes.

Catches win matches. Abhishek Sharma dropped two catches, while Tilak Varma dropped one. I wish a mediocre, low-quality fielder like Abhishek Sharma had been replaced by a high-class fielder like Rinku Singh. It could have saved at least 20 runs. Let’s see what happens.… — neosapien (@neosapienKas) March 1, 2026

Abhishek Sharma dropped two Easy catches against West Indies. If You know West Indies is a strong team in this World Cup. A silly mistake can make a reason for loss. Arshdeep Singh gave 24 runs in his over and these two Catch drops have shifted the moment. India has never won… pic.twitter.com/7El0I4bIJz — Ashu (@AshuKharwa66211) March 1, 2026

Abhishek Sharma haath mai ghee hai kya? — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 1, 2026

Abhishek sharma should score atleast 50

To neutralize his mistake #INDvsWI — Fearless Trading 📈 (@kashyapshaheb7) March 1, 2026

Fielding coach to Abhishek Sharma pic.twitter.com/Lm7YfyQXDl — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 1, 2026

When Abhishek Sharma drops a simple catch pic.twitter.com/zvez8szm9s — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 1, 2026

It has to be noted that India have now dropped 13 catches in this World Cup, the most by any team in the tournament. Their catching efficiency stands at just 71.7%, which is the lowest among all the Super 8 sides.

IND vs WI — Playing XIs

India: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Sanju Samson (wk), 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Shivam Dube, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Varun Chakravarthy, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies XI: 1 Roston Chase, 2 Shai Hope (capt & wk), 3 Shimron Hetmyer, 4 Rovman Powell, 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Jason Holder, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Matthew Forde, 9 Gudakesh Motie, 10 Akeal Hosein, 11 Shamar Joseph.

