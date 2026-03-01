LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: “Most Matured Innings” — Fans Applaud Sanju Samson’s Comeback Knock Against West Indies

Sanju Samson stepped up under pressure in the IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 clash. He impressed fans with a composed comeback knock in India’s must-win match

Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: March 1, 2026 22:33:09 IST

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson finally made a much-needed comeback in the ongoing India vs West Indies Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Sanju Samson Scored A Crucial Fifty For India Against The West Indies

Chasing a target of 196 runs, the Indian cricket team kicked off the innings on the worst possible note as Abhishek Sharma failed to perform once again, falling for an 11-ball 10. Ishan Kishan too failed to make it big with the bat as he departed after a six-ball 10.

Sanju Samson then stepped up and formed a brilliant partnership with captain Suryakumar Yadav. He acted as the aggressor and took charge of the innings to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Sanju reached the half-century mark in just 26 balls as India chased the 196-run target set by the West Indies in the must-win clash.

Check out how fans reacted to Sanju Samson’s comeback:

More to follow…..

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 10:31 PM IST
QUICK LINKS