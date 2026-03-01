IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: “Most Matured Innings” — Fans Applaud Sanju Samson’s Comeback Knock Against West Indies

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson finally made a much-needed comeback in the ongoing India vs West Indies Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Sanju Samson Scored A Crucial Fifty For India Against The West Indies

Chasing a target of 196 runs, the Indian cricket team kicked off the innings on the worst possible note as Abhishek Sharma failed to perform once again, falling for an 11-ball 10. Ishan Kishan too failed to make it big with the bat as he departed after a six-ball 10.

Sanju Samson then stepped up and formed a brilliant partnership with captain Suryakumar Yadav. He acted as the aggressor and took charge of the innings to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Sanju reached the half-century mark in just 26 balls as India chased the 196-run target set by the West Indies in the must-win clash.

Check out how fans reacted to Sanju Samson’s comeback:

Perfect slap by Sanju Samson to his haters today! 👏

What a brilliant innings under pressure! The Cheetah 🐆 roared back with a fiery 50 off just 26 balls 🔥

Finally, the real Sanju is here silencing the critics in this high-stakes clash! 💪 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/fc6KRde1V4 — Manjeet Aggarwal (@ManjeetAgg_07) March 1, 2026

” ‘the’ Sanju Samson of Indian Cricket”, most matured innings of his career by him till now.pic.twitter.com/he9hEIfJZS https://t.co/kFUViVQrTw — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) March 1, 2026

Local man is in coma 😭😭 Sanju Samson guess player?

53(26) 50(48)#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/HNVFz5XYqr — Captain Cool (@Captaincoolarmy) March 1, 2026

Sanju Samson’s form in a must win match pic.twitter.com/O1jKqaneSQ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 1, 2026

FIFTY FOR SANJU SAMSON 🫡 – Best decision ever by the management to include him in the mid way and he has taken with both hands. Fifty in the Virtual Quarter final against West Indies, A Champion innings under pressure. pic.twitter.com/DG2Xh3R9LO — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 1, 2026

SANJU SAMSON >>>> ABHISHEK SHARMA at any point 💛🔥

Pure CLASS PLAYER💛🚨 — Cຣᴋ Bᴏʏ 💛 (@abhaysorout02) March 1, 2026

been highly critical of sanju samson trade into csk but if tonight bro gets india across the line, i request y’all to storm into my comments and abuse the hell outta me. humiliate me, samson! — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) March 1, 2026

