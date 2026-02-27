LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Flat Or Spinning Pitch At Eden Gardens? Pitch Curator Breaks Silence Ahead Of Super 8 Clash

Will it be a run-fest or a spinner's trap? Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee and Sourav Ganguly reveal the pitch details for the India vs West Indies Super 8 clash.

L-R: Sujan Mukherjee and Sourav Ganguly. Photo- X
L-R: Sujan Mukherjee and Sourav Ganguly. Photo- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: February 27, 2026 22:33:56 IST

The stakes could not be higher as India prepares to face the West Indies at the iconic Eden Gardens in a virtual Quarterfinal of the 2026 T20 World Cup. With a spot in the semi-finals on the line, the spotlight has shifted firmly toward the 22 yards in the center of the ground.

According to reports, the match will be played on the same high-scoring surface that saw Scotland rack up 207/4 against Italy earlier in the tournament. While that total suggests a batter’s paradise, the subsequent collapse of the Italians for 134—fueled by off-spinner Michael Leask’s 4/17—indicates a pitch with hidden teeth.

The Legend’s Inspection

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly took personal charge of the oversight, inspecting the strip on Friday alongside head curator Sujan Mukherjee and board chief Ashish Bhowmick. Following the walkthrough, Mukherjee offered a reassuring yet cautious outlook on the playing conditions.

“Ganguly appeared happy seeing the preparation of the pitch which was last used for the second World Cup match. It’s a typical Eden wicket full of runs and there would be something in it for the bowlers too,” Mukherjee told PTI. However, he was quick to remind captain Rohit Sharma and the toss-winning side of the external factors: Mukherjee also cautioned that dew could play a significant role later in the evening.

Past Friction and Future Stakes

The “sporty” nature of the wicket is a point of contention for India. While the Men in Blue prefer pace and bounce over slow, gripping tracks where spinners dominate, Eden Gardens has a history of pitch-related drama. Last year, a dry, crumbling Test surface led to an Indian collapse against South Africa, prompting contradictory statements from Ganguly and criticism of the groundsmen.

The West Indies arrive with a psychological edge, having won two group games here and famously lifting the 2016 trophy at this venue. However, history favors India in head-to-head encounters in Kolkata, where the Windies have lost four T20Is on the trot. In this winner-takes-all clash, the true test will be whether the pitch remains a “typical Eden wicket” or yields to the spin-friendly nature that haunted India in the past.

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 10:33 PM IST
QUICK LINKS