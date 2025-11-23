India Scripts History, Clinches First-Ever Women’s Blind T20 World Cup Title After Beating Nepal

India scripted history by winning the first-ever Women’s T20 Blind World Cup. The team secured a dominant seven-wicket victory over Nepal in a one-sided final held in Colombo on Sunday.

Choosing to bowl first, India’s bowlers delivered an outstanding performance, keeping Nepal in check with disciplined lines and restricting them to 114 for 5 in 20 overs.

In response, India made the chase look effortless, racing to 100 runs within the first 10 overs and removing any remaining pressure on their way to a comfortable win.

Opener Phula Saren played a match-winning knock. She scored 44 runs off 27 balls, including four boundaries.

Her innings brought India to chase down the target in the 13th over, sealing the title. Apart from her, Karuna K also contributed with a 27-ball 42. Saren’s magnificent performance earned her the Player of the Match.

After scripting history, India captain Deepika TC opened up that they are very proud of this win. She added that the entire team worked hard to lift the title.

“We are very proud and it is a huge win. Our entire team worked very hard. It is a very strong team and other teams are afraid of playing with us. We are even ready to play with the men’s team.” Deepika TC said after winning the match.

In the T20 World Cup for the Blind, India put on an exceptional performance, going undefeated throughout the tournament to claim the title.

India started their campaign with a convincing win over Sri Lanka. Against Australia, India registered a 57-run win after the Aussies failed to chase down the 293-run target.

India overcame the hurdle of Pakistan, chasing down the 136-run target in just 10.2 overs. In the semi-final, India thrashed Australia by nine wickets and sealed the trophy with a one-sided win over Nepal.

