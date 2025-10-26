India vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch IND-W Vs BAN-W Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

India Women will play against Bangladesh Women in the 28th match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 on Sunday, October 26, 2025 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. With a place in the semi finals already secured because of their good form leading up to the tournament, India has already been given the opportunity to tinker with performance and tactics prior to the game taking place.

When, Where and How to watch IND-W Vs BAN-W Women’s World Cup 2025 Live?

The match is set to begin at 3:00 PM IST. Live telecasting to the viewers in India will be done on the Star Sports network, and digital streaming can be viewed on the Jio Hotstar app and site. The international viewers have the opportunity to verify the official list of broadcasters by region in view of the world rights of the tournament. On the one hand, the stage is set and both teams will seek to play with confidence, India to gain momentum and polish to play the knockouts and Bangladesh to play with pride and finish strong.

India vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming

Although Bangladesh have no further competitions, this match offers the team an opportunity to go out on a good note and demonstrate their ability to fight. This environment gives India the expense of playing with a momentum and half eye on their semi finalist and Bangladesh hope to achieve the impossible and create an impression to be remembered. The game follows an up and down season of the India team who started off well, faltered with three losses in a row, and recovered at the right time.

