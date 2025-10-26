LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch IND-W Vs BAN-W Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

India vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch IND-W Vs BAN-W Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

The India Women’s team meets the Bangladesh Women's team in their last group match of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at Navi Mumbai, and the India Women’s team has already qualified for the semi finals. Although Bangladesh is out of the competition, they will want to finish their run strong and halt India's momentum going into the knockouts.

IND W vs BAN W. (Image Credit: ICC via X)
IND W vs BAN W. (Image Credit: ICC via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 26, 2025 13:21:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch IND-W Vs BAN-W Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

India Women will play against Bangladesh Women in the 28th match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 on Sunday, October 26, 2025 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. With a place in the semi finals already secured because of their good form leading up to the tournament, India has already been given the opportunity to tinker with performance and tactics prior to the game taking place.

When, Where and How to watch IND-W Vs BAN-W Women’s World Cup 2025 Live?

The match is set to begin at 3:00 PM IST. Live telecasting to the viewers in India will be done on the Star Sports network, and digital streaming can be viewed on the Jio Hotstar app and site. The international viewers have the opportunity to verify the official list of broadcasters by region in view of the world rights of the tournament. On the one hand, the stage is set and both teams will seek to play with confidence, India to gain momentum and polish to play the knockouts and Bangladesh to play with pride and finish strong.

India vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming

Although Bangladesh have no further competitions, this match offers the team an opportunity to go out on a good note and demonstrate their ability to fight. This environment gives India the expense of playing with a momentum and half eye on their semi finalist and Bangladesh hope to achieve the impossible and create an impression to be remembered. The game follows an up and down season of the India team who started off well, faltered with three losses in a row, and recovered at the right time.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Abhishek Nayar Takes Charge As Kolkata Knight Riders Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 1:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IND-W Vs BAN-WIND-W vs BAN-W live streamingIND-W vs BAN-W live telecastIndia vs Bangladesh Women Live StreamingINDW vs BANW live scorewatch India vs Bangladesh women todayWomen World Cup 2025 live

RELATED News

From Messi to Mbappé: FIFA 2025’s Most Talked-About Players

Bencic tames Noskova to win Tokyo title 10 years after heartbreak

Abhishek Nayar Takes Charge As Kolkata Knight Riders Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026

When is India Vs Australia Next Match: Date, Time, Venue Other Details

Bencic tames Noskova to win Tokyo title 10 years after heartbreak

LATEST NEWS

Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2FY26 Profit Slips T ₹4,468 Crore; Asset Quality Improves

EPFO 3.0 Update: How to Withdraw Your PF Directly from ATM Using UAN

Donald Trump Breaks the Internet: Dances with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim at ASEAN 2025 Summit

India vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch IND-W Vs BAN-W Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

At least 5 workers injured in oil pipeline fire in Iraq's Zubair oilfield

Pop Star Katy Perry And Ex-PM Of Canada Justin Trudeau Make Romance Official In Paris! Official Stamp On Relationship

Sobhita Dhulipala: Net Worth, Luxury Homes, Car Collection & Life with Naga Chaitanya

WTA 250, Jiangxi Open Women's Singles Results

US, China seek to avoid trade war escalation, salvage Trump-Xi meeting in Malaysia talks

India vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch IND-W Vs BAN-W Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch IND-W Vs BAN-W Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch IND-W Vs BAN-W Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online
India vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch IND-W Vs BAN-W Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online
India vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch IND-W Vs BAN-W Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online
India vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch IND-W Vs BAN-W Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

QUICK LINKS