India vs England: Unchanged England XI For Second Test As Jofra Archer's Return Delayed

India vs England: Unchanged England XI For Second Test As Jofra Archer’s Return Delayed

The wait for Jofra Archer to play against India in this test series is still continues as England has announced its playing XI for the second test match at Edgbaston. However, England pacer Chris Woakes has praised his teammate for his comeback but says that he still has to wait for the match.

Jofra Archer England Test
India vs England: Unchanged England XI for Second Test as Jofra Archer's Return Delayed (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 21:38:33 IST

England named an unchanged XI for the second Test against India, slated to kick off on Wednesday at Edgbaston for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

The Three Lions roared in the opener and raced to a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after gunning down a record-shattering 371-run target in the first Test at Headingley, their second-highest successful chase in the format.

Jofra Archer’s Absence from England XI for Second Test Against India

For the second Test, tearaway Jofra Archer was included in the initial 14-player squad, raising hopes of his return to the format for the first time in more than four years. However, the 30-year-old missed the training session due to a family emergency, according to Sky Sports.

England called up Archer for a red-ball contest for the first time since February 2021 after being named in the squad for the contest in Birmingham. His inclusion comes in the aftermath of his recent return to first-class action in the County Championship for the first time in more than four years.

England’s Ben Stokes-Led Side to Continue Without Archer at Edgbaston

England men’s director of cricket, Rob Key, had hinted at the prospect of Archer taking his run-up to make early inroads in the second Test. However, the Ben Stokes-led side will be Archer-less as they look to take a firm grip on the series.

Apart from Archer, Jacob Bethell continues to sit on the sidelines patiently waiting for an opportunity to come his way. Ollie Pope’s blistering 106 and Zak Crawley’s composed 65 have made it hard for the youngster to make his way back into the XI.

Chris Woakes Praises Jofra Archer’s Comeback Journey Ahead of Second India Test

England’s most experienced speedster in the current setup, Chris Woakes, had unstinting praise in store for Archer, who forced his way back into the Test fold after overcoming a period that has been plagued with injuries ahead of the second Test against India at Edgbaston.

Woakes hailed Archer for the journey he made to earn a call-up back into the side and told reporters in a press conference on Monday, “Brilliant for Joff, brilliant for us as a team. Obviously, it’s a big boost to have him back. When Joff’s around, he adds a lot to the group. Not just as a player but as a person, as a character. He’s obviously had a tough journey over the last few years with his injuries.”

“I think it’s credit to him, the hard work that he’s put in, to be able to be back in this position now. To be able to hopefully play Test cricket again. But yeah, as I said, more delight for him than us, really, because I know how hard it is to go through long spells of injuries,” he added.

Confirmed England Playing XI for Second Test vs India

England playing XI for second Test against India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Ryan ten Doeschate Backs Yashasvi Jaiswal After Poor Fielding Show: “Want To Manage His Confidence”

Tags: edgbaston testengland teamjofra archerteam india
