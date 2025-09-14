India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match: Security, Tickets, And Stadium Buzz
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match: Security, Tickets, And Stadium Buzz

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match: Security, Tickets, And Stadium Buzz

The run up to the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai is a far more quiet affair than previous matches, with lots of Indian fans unwilling to attend because of political scandals such as Operation Sindoor. Though a PIL was denied by the Supreme Court to call off the game, it has not been without criticism even by the families that have suffered in the past.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 14, 2025 11:03:43 IST

A contest between India and Pakistan in Dubai usually involves more than sporting interests, it is associated with celebratory vibe, full crowd and occasion among the diaspora. However, the build up to their upcoming Asia Cup 2025 group match at the Dubai International Stadium is not as electric as it would have been. Many Indian fans are wavering on whether to attend the match because of the political scandals based on the operation Sindoor among other complaints. 

Security In India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 

The reduced enthusiasm notwithstanding, the fixture is inevitable. India In the recent past, the Supreme Court of India struck down a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought to cancel the match thereby paving the way to conduct operations. Nonetheless, there is still criticism, even the widows affected by the historical conflict, for example, the victims of the Pahalgam massacre, raise the question, whether the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) ought to have allowed their team to play or not. 

Tickets In India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

These tensions are captured in the air on the ground in Dubai. The rate of selling tickets is low in comparison to previous matches between India and Pakistan. In the ICC Academy practice grounds where India activities typically draw diaspora audiences, there were very few people present in the run up to the Sunday game. Social networking sites and noncommercial journalist outlets indicate high levels of dissatisfaction: a poll indicated that around 64 percent of Indian fans were not intending to watch the game. The opposite to recent encounters is sharp. Six months ago, the ticket sale to the India Pakistan ODI of the ICC Champions Trophy was sold out in minutes. On the same note, fans were electric in their group match in New York during the T20 world cup. Those heights appear to be taken out of the present mood. 

Stadium Buzz In India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

There are even voices that are attempting to scale it down. Wasim Akram, who is a swing legend of Pakistan, was quick to remind everyone that intensity is part of any India Pakistan match it is fun to the players. It makes the fans have fun on, it is a sport after all. ‘Somebody has to win. Somebody has to lose.’ Statistically, India continues to show dominance in the recent formats and form in the game of cricket. Pakistan, furthermore, also goes into the game without two of its star players, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, though the conditions in the UAE which resemble home like conditions in Pakistan would indicate that they can never be discounted. 

Also Read: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 Thrilling Encounters That Fans Still Remember

