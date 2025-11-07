LIVE TV
IND vs PAK Hong Kong Sixes 2025: India Win Thriller by 2 Runs (DLS) in Rain-Hit Opener

India defeated Pakistan by two runs via the DLS method in their opening Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match. Robin Uthappa’s explosive 28 off 11 balls and disciplined bowling from Stuart Binny and Shahbaz Nadeem sealed the win after rain stopped Pakistan’s chase at 41/1 in 3 overs.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 7, 2025 15:44:01 IST

In an exciting opening match of Hong Kong Sixes 2025, India edged out Pakistan by two runs according to DLS, in a rain-affected match at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. Batting first, the Indian team produced a respectable total of 86/4 in six overs, with Robin Uthappa top scoring with a quick-fire 28 of 11 balls, and Bharat Chipli and captain Dinesh Karthik scoring some important quick runs in the last few overs to help India breach the 80-run mark.

 

Rain Stops Pakistan Chase

Pakistan was very positive about their chase, quickly scoring 41 runs for 1 wicket in 3 overs when the rain stopped the game. The rapid scoring of Khawaja gave Pakistan early momentum, but the DLS calculation ultimately went in favor of India.

 

Bowlers Stay Calm in Difficult Situations

Stuart Binny and Shahbaz Nadeem, who formed the Indian bowling unit, were the calmest while under pressure, and thus the scoring rate of Pakistan was kept below the par total.

 

Good Opening in Pool C

India’s victory brought them the much-needed points in Pool C, where they are grouped with Pakistan and Kuwait. The team under the patient Dinesh Karthik showed power hitting, discipline, and resilience. Hence, it gives the audience a glimpse of an exciting campaign ahead.

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 3:44 PM IST
Tags: Dinesh KarthikDLS methodhong-kong-sixes-2025india vs pakistanKhawajarobin uthappaShahbaz NadeemStuart BinnyTin Kwong Road Recreation Ground

