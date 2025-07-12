Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

In one of the most anticipated MLS games of the weekend, Inter Miami CF will host Nashville SC at Chase Stadium for their first home game since May.

With victories over CF Montréal and the New England Revolution, Inter Miami has been in outstanding form since returning from the FIFA Club World Cup, where they advanced to the Round of 16 before losing to eventual finalists Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Lionel Messi and the Herons will play one of the best teams in MLS this weekend in Nashville, South Carolina, against a formidable club led by MLS Golden Boot winner Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar.

With five points going into the game, Miami is situated fifth in the Eastern Conference, while Nashville is in second place with 41 points, just one point behind leaders FC Cincinnati.

Here is all the information you require for the game on Saturday

When Does Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami Start?

The match starts at 5:15 AM (IST)

Miami Inter vs. Nashville, SC All-time Head-to-Head Record

Inter Miami wins 5

Nashville, SC wins four, draws five.

Previous Meeting: June 29, 2024, Inter Miami 2-2 Nashville, SC (MLS)

How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC on TV?

The match would be available on Apple TV

Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Nashville SC (4-4-2): Ustari; Weigandt, Falcon, Martinez, Alba; Allende, Redondo, Busquets, Rodriguez; Messi, Suárez

Nashville SC Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-4-2): Willis; Najar, Palacios, Maher, Lovitz; Qasem, Yazbek, Brugman, Muyl; Mukhtar, Surridge

Score Prediction for Inter Miami vs. Nashville, SC



These are two of the top MLS teams, and they both enjoy attacking. But given that Nashville is a younger and more balanced team, they probably have a better chance of winning, especially given how much Messi and his elderly colleagues have played in recent weeks.

Will Lionel Messi play tonight?

After Inter Miami’s loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup, Messi was first listed as doubtful, but after taking a few days off, he returned to MLS action with a bang. Messi scored two goals in the comeback victory over CF Montréal. He then went on to score two goals against the New England Revolution, both of which came in the first half.

Messi is healthy and anticipated to start the game against Nashville, South Carolina. He’s probably going to have an early effect based on his recent performances; a goal or assist in the first 25 minutes is not out of the question. With Messi on the field, Miami will once again be the team to watch when kickoff takes place in Nashville, Tennessee, tonight.

