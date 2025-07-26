LIVE TV
Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati: Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati: Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch

Inter Miami has a great opportunity to get closer and seriously contend for the top spot in the Eastern Conference with their remaining games.

In the previous encounter, FC Cincinnati held Lionel Messi goal less, ending the superstar's five-match league-record scoring streak with a brace.
In the previous encounter, FC Cincinnati held Lionel Messi goal less, ending the superstar's five-match league-record scoring streak with a brace.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 26, 2025 14:02:00 IST

In less than two weeks, Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati will square off again, and the home team is keen to settle the score. Currently leading the MLS rankings by seven points over Miami, FC Cincinnati defeated Lionel Messi and company 3-0 on July 17. However, the South Florida team still has three games left.

Team News

Messi and Jordi Alba are now serving mandatory one-match suspensions for missing this week’s MLS All-Star Game, thus Miami will not have them for the rematch. With their remaining games, however, Inter Miami has a fantastic chance to go closer and make a real run for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Both teams have a lot on the line, despite two well-publicized absences. The goal of Inter Miami’s scorching attack is to secure their postseason spot. In the meantime, FC Cincinnati is trying to maintain their lead over a Nashville team that is pursuing them in order to stay at the top of the East.

The Miami attack’s Luis Suarez will likely draw the most attention with Messi missing, but Telasco Segovia is playing well after scoring two goals the previous weekend. And while though Miami may be lacking players, it’s possible that they may also have extra enthusiasm since they feel that the league’s decision was unfair to them.

In contrast, Cincinnati enters the weekend with a lot of momentum. After defeating Miami with ease, they defeated Real Salt Lake 1-0 in the 87th minute, thanks to a late strike from replacement Luca Orellano. Their second consecutive win cemented their top spot, as they now lead the East and the league table overall with 48 points from 24 games. 

Predicted Lineups

The anticipated lineup for Inter Miami (4-5-1)

Rafael Novo (GK); Luis Suarez; Tadeo Allende, Fede Redondo, Sergio Busquets, Benjamin Cremaschi, Telasco Segovia; Marcelo Weigandt, Gonzalo Lujan, Tomas Aviles, and Noah Allen

FC Cincinnati’s anticipated starting lineup (3-4-1-2)

Roman Celentano (GK); Evander; Gerardo Valenzuela, Sergio Santos; Miles Robinson, Matt Miazga, and Lukas Engel; DeAndre Yedlin, Pavel Bucha, Tah Anunga, and Luca Orellano.

When and Where to Watch

Viewers will be able to watch the match starting at 4:45 AM (IST). The game would be streamed on MLS Season Pass and Apple TV+. 

Tags: inter miami vs cincinnatilionel messiMajor League Soccermlswhen and where to watch

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati: Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati: Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati: Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch
Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati: Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch
Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati: Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch
Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati: Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch

