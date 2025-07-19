Inter Miami vs NY Red Bulls: Predicted Lineups, Where And When To Watch

On Saturday, July 19, Lionel Messi will return to the New York metropolitan area when Inter Miami CF travels to Harrison, New Jersey, to play the NY Red Bulls. The newly renamed Sports Illustrated Stadium will host the game starting at 7:30 PM ET.

One of the most anticipated games of the MLS season, this matchup will pit two formidable Eastern Conference playoff contenders against one another. Inter Miami, who are in fifth place right now, is trying to bounce back from their most recent defeat against FC Cincinnati, which was 3-0. Positively, Globely News reports that Lionel Messi is still having a great season, leading the MLS in goals and assists with 16 this year.

Messi- The crowd pulling force

Because of Messi, the game this Saturday will also draw a significantly larger attendance and international interest. Every arena where the Argentine diva performs is filled with excitement, according to Globely News. Every time he performs close to New York City, there will be crowds, excitement, and international attention. The Sports Illustrated Stadium, which has a 25,000 seat capacity, is expected to be packed, as it frequently sells out. Tickets start at $180, while sideline tickets are getting close to $1,600.

Predicted lineups

Potential starting lineup for the New York Red Bulls: Donkor, Edelman; Coronel; Duncan, Nealis, Eile, Valencia; Sofo, Forsberg, Carmona; Choupo-Moting.

Potential starting lineup for Inter Miami: Novo; Allende, Cremaschi, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suarez; Weigandt, Avilles, Falcon, Alba.

Where to watch the NY Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami live stream?

The game is scheduled to begin at the Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday, July 20, 2025, at 5:00 AM IST. With an MLS Season Pass, fans may watch the game live on Apple TV.

Following their elimination by PSG in the Round of 16 at the Club World Cup, the Herons have played four games since their return. Now, manager Javier Mascherano has expressed worries over the team’s rigorous schedule, particularly in light of goalie Oscar Ustari’s injury on Wednesday. He hinted that he would give some players a break for Saturday’s game in Harrison, New Jersey.

Also Read: Women’s Euro Quarter Final Germany vs France: Where To Watch, Predicted Lineups