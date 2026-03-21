‘What is Cricket Australia Doing?’: Aakash Chopra Goes After CA For Mitchell Starc’s Absence From Delhi Capitals Initial Matches For IPL 2026

Aakash Chopra slammed Cricket Australia for Mitchell Starc’s absence from the initial set of games of the upcoming Indian Premier League. The left-arm pacer is in the Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2026. Starc, along with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, is set to miss the initial set of games of the season.

While Cummins and Hazlewood have been sidelined from any action for a while, Starc played the whole Ashes series in 2025/26. The left-arm pacer, having already retired from T20Is, was on the sidelines during the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026. He played in the Big Bash League for the Sydney Sixers, with his last match coming around two months ago.

Aakash Chopra Questions CA

Aakash Chopra questioned Cricket Australia’s move to hold back Mitchell Starc. He questioned the reasoning behind to stop Starc from coming to the IPL even though he is fit. “If Mitchell Starc is also not going to come at the start, what is Cricket Australia doing? You didn’t let Josh Hazlewood come, Pat Cummins isn’t coming, and now you have held back Mitchell Starc, even though he is absolutely fit. He has already said goodbye to T20Is. So what has he done in the last two months or so?” Aaaksh said in his YouTube video.

CA Resting Starc For Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The India vs Australia test series over the years has carried significant prominence over the years. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been closely contested in Australia. However, this generation of Aussie players is yet to win a test series in India. With the next series scheduled in India, CA is looking to preserve Starc before the marquee series.

Given that Starc hasn’t played since the 2025–26 Ashes, Aakash Chopra questioned the necessity of keeping him out of action thus early for the forthcoming five-Test series against India. The former Indian batter said, “He hasn’t played any cricket after the Ashes, but despite that, you have asked him to rest because a big Test season is coming up, in which there are five Test matches against India. That’s just before the next IPL.”

IPL teams need to think before buying overseas players

The former Indian hitter added that teams could soon need to reconsider their position if players start skipping IPL games even when they are well, just to be safe. Lockie Ferguson, who is reportedly planning to skip the start of the 2026 Indian Premier League to spend time with his family, was another topic Chopra discussed.

Chopra said, “I am thinking about Lockie Ferguson, and that’s a serious one. I don’t know whether he has an injury or not, but based on what I have read, he isn’t available for seven matches. He is saying he wants to spend some time with the family.”

Ferguson, who is part of the Punjab Kings squad, was bought for Rs. 2 crore and would miss a big chunk of the competition, which Chopra thinks teams should be concerned about.

“He was available at the base price. He was bought for Rs. 2 crore. He is playing for New Zealand. Then he will go home and spend time with his family. It’s not a bad thing. Don’t judge anyone, but if you are leaving seven matches in the IPL after giving a commitment just because of that, then teams will have to realize that this is not right,” Chopra added.

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