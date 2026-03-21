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Home > Sports News > Abhishek Sharma Credits Shubman Gill’s Bat for T20 World Cup Revival, Says ‘Maine Usse Bat Maanga…’

Abhishek Sharma Credits Shubman Gill’s Bat for T20 World Cup Revival, Says ‘Maine Usse Bat Maanga…’

Abhishek Sharma humorously recalled seeking Shubman Gill’s bat during poor form, highlighting their strong friendship, mutual trust, and camaraderie ahead of IPL 2026 opening matches.

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill (Image Credits:X)
Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 21, 2026 13:41:50 IST

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Abhishek Sharma Credits Shubman Gill’s Bat for T20 World Cup Revival, Says ‘Maine Usse Bat Maanga…’

Star Indian batter Abhishek Sharma recently shared a funny yet revealing moment from his T20 World Cup campaign, disclosing how he sought help from his childhood friend Shubman Gill during his tough phase with the bat.

Abhishek’s tournament started unfortunately as he got bowled out three times, an extraordinary and frustrating run of bad luck for a player of his level. He looks at that time and explains how he used humour to deal with a tough situation. In a mix of humour and despair, he texted Gill and asked if he could borrow his bat before the situation got worse. The story emerged when, at the Naman Awards, Gill was asked if he had given Abhishek some tips before the tournament. Gill, always composed, smiled and replied sarcastically that it is almost senseless to advise the person who is already the world’s top-ranked T20I batter.

The Duo of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are Old Friends

Abhishek’s memory of their conversation, however, brought a more personal element to the narrative. He admitted that even though he may have been joshing about requiring Gill’s bat, the retort he got was not only very short but very comforting as well. Gill said to him, “You’ll manage it, ” a phrase that communicated not only faith but also reliance on the friend’s capabilities.

When Abhishek was questioned about which bat he considered the best, the atmosphere lightened a bit. He didn’t even think twice and said it was Gill’s. So the next question naturally was whether Gill actually shares his bat with him. The answer from Gill gave everyone a good laugh as he very nonchalantly said that, in fact, Abhishek uses his bat all the time.

If one goes beyond just the joke, it is quite clear that the two cricketers are very close to one another. Their friendship is based on respect for each other, motivating one another, and a very natural rapport that goes even to the breaking point.

Abhishek’s SRH will play their first game on the opening night of the 2026 season as they take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, March 28th, in Bengaluru, while Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans will play their first game of the IPL 2026 season against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 31  in Mullanpur (New Chandigarh).

Also Read: IPL 2026: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Lead Elite List— Captains With Most Matches in Indian Premier League | In Pics

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Tags: Abhishek Sharmagujarat-titansIPL 2026shubman gillSunrisers Hyderabadt20 world cup 2026

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Abhishek Sharma Credits Shubman Gill’s Bat for T20 World Cup Revival, Says ‘Maine Usse Bat Maanga…’

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Abhishek Sharma Credits Shubman Gill’s Bat for T20 World Cup Revival, Says ‘Maine Usse Bat Maanga…’

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Abhishek Sharma Credits Shubman Gill’s Bat for T20 World Cup Revival, Says ‘Maine Usse Bat Maanga…’
Abhishek Sharma Credits Shubman Gill’s Bat for T20 World Cup Revival, Says ‘Maine Usse Bat Maanga…’
Abhishek Sharma Credits Shubman Gill’s Bat for T20 World Cup Revival, Says ‘Maine Usse Bat Maanga…’
Abhishek Sharma Credits Shubman Gill’s Bat for T20 World Cup Revival, Says ‘Maine Usse Bat Maanga…’

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