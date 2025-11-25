IPL 2026 Predicted Captains: Jadeja to Lead RR, KL Rahul for KKR & Full Team-Wise Captaincy List

The much-awaited captaincy changes in teams have geared up the beginning of the IPL 2026 season. As per the reports, the Rajasthan Royals is likely to give their captaincy to the outstanding player Ravindra Jadeja as he returns to the team after a period with the Chennai Super Kings. His leadership qualities of Jadeja, along with his aggressive playing style, are considered to be the traits of a good leader who can take RR to their second IPL title.

KL Rahul Likely to Captain Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders will make KL Rahul their captain if the latter comes over from the Delhi Capitals. Rahul has this quality of being calm and also having good strategic thinking, which makes him a very strong candidate to rebuild KKR’s team and lead it with new energy.

Hardik Pandya to Continue Leading Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians will still be under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, who, with experience and all-rounder caliber, despite mixed performances that the team showed in previous seasons, will be joining them. Chennai Super Kings will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, focusing on the development of young talents.

Stable Leadership for PBKS, SRH, and RCB

Punjab Kings is likely to have Shreyas Iyer, coming off a successful season with the team last season. Sunrisers Hyderabad will likely have Pat Cummins again as captain to continue leading their bowling department. Royal Challengers Bangalore will be led by Rajat Patidar, who led them to their first title in 2025.

Axar Patel, Rishab Pant, and Shubhman Gill to Lead Their Franchises

Delhi Capitals will have their captain in Axar Patel. If you have noticed that Lucknow Super Giants is predicted to be led by Rishabh Pant. Gujarat Titans will still have Shubman Gill as their captain.

Disclaimer- This is for educational and informational purposes only. This information is taken from various authentic sources.