Home > Sports > IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Bring In Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach Ahead Of New Season

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Bring In Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach Ahead Of New Season

Matthew Hayden has been appointed as the batting coach of the Gujarat Titans ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season. The former Australia opener and Chennai Super Kings star brings vast experience and will help shape the Titans’ batting unit for the upcoming campaign.

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Bring In Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach Ahead Of New Season | Image Source - AFP

Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: March 10, 2026 12:00:40 IST

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Bring In Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach Ahead Of New Season

Former Matthew Hayden, who once opened the batting for the Australia national cricket team and Chennai Super Kings, has been appointed as the new batting coach of the Gujarat Titans ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season. Hayden played for CSK in the IPL from 2008 to 2010 and won the Orange Cap in 2009. Although he has been involved with the IPL for many years as a commentator, he will now take on a new role as a coach in the upcoming season.

Matthew Hayden Joins Gujarat Titans As Batting Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026

A World Cup winner and one of the most dominant opening batters of his era, Hayden joins the Titans setup with an illustrious international career and expertise in modern-day T20 batting dynamics and will strengthen the franchise’s support staff as it prepares for the 2026 season with renewed vigour.

Commenting on the appointment, Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, Gujarat Titans, said: “Matthew’s appointment comes at a pivotal phase in our journey. As a franchise committed to excellence and long-term success, we are constantly focused on strengthening our cricketing ecosystem. His experience at the highest level, coupled with his ability to mentor emerging talent, will be instrumental in shaping our batting identity for the seasons ahead.”

Matthew Hayden Shares His Vision for Gujarat Titans’ Batting Unit

Commenting on his appointment, Matthew Hayden said, “Good batting applies pressure. Great batting owns the game. That’s the standard we want to set at Gujarat Titans.”

It has to be noted that Matthew Hayden represented Australia in 272 international matches across formats, scoring 15,064 runs at an average of 47.82, with 40 centuries and 69 fifties. His best score is 380. He was also the top run-getter in the 2007 T20 World Cup edition with 265 runs in six innings at an average of 88.33, with a strike rate of 144.80 and four fifties. In nine T20Is, he made 308 runs at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 143.92, with four fifties.

His aggressive yet technically robust approach to batting laid early foundations for the evolution of powerplay dominance in white-ball cricket. He also featured in 32 IPL matches, showcasing a style of play ideally suited to the league’s high-intensity demands, scoring 1,107 runs in 32 innings at an average of 36.90, with eight fifties and a best score of 93 and a strike rate of over 137. 

Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2026: 

Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan, B Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Kumar Kushagra, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Prasidh Krishna, R Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, M Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj, Luke Wood

(INPUTS TAKEN FROM ANI)

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 11:54 AM IST
IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Bring In Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach Ahead Of New Season

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Bring In Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach Ahead Of New Season

