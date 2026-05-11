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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Krunal Pandya Shares Bruised Stomach Selfie After Match-Winning Knock Against Former Team Mumbai Indians in Raipur

IPL 2026: Krunal Pandya Shares Bruised Stomach Selfie After Match-Winning Knock Against Former Team Mumbai Indians in Raipur

Krunal Pandya shared a bruised stomach selfie after his match-winning knock for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against his former team, the Mumbai Indians, in IPL 2026. The all-rounder starred in the RCB vs MI thriller, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar climbed to the Purple Cap top spot.

Krunal Pandya shared a mirror selfie of a bruised stomach after match-winning knock in RCB vs MI. Image Credit: ANI and Instagram
Krunal Pandya shared a mirror selfie of a bruised stomach after match-winning knock in RCB vs MI. Image Credit: ANI and Instagram

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 17:21 IST

RCB vs MI: Beating your former team can often be a joyous moment for players, be it in any sport. In cricket, the concept of beating one’s former team is fairly new, thanks to the Indian Premier League and other T20 leagues. The Mumbai Indians is one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL, so it is natural that the players who leave this team are match-winners. One of them is Krunal Pandya, who has surprised fans and former cricketers with his bowling variations. However, the former MI all-rounder made a statement with the bat in his hand for RCB as they kicked off their season at their second home with a dominating win. After his match-winning knock, Krunal shared a mirror selfie on his Instagram, where he showed his bruised stomach after being struck by the ball during his innings. 

IPL 2026: Krunal Pandya left bruised after match-winning knock in RCB vs MI

Krunal Pandya Image Credit: Instagram

Krunal Pandya Image Credit: Instagram

“Some scars are proof that it was worth fighting for.” This was the caption that Krunal Pandya put with his mirror selfie. The former Mumbai Indians all-rounder was possibly the best batter across both teams in a clash where run–scoring was not the easiest. Having been given a promotion in the batting order ahead of wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma, Pandya repaid the trust shown in him by the RCB management. During his 46-ball stay at the crease, the left-handed batter scored 73 runs before being dismissed on the final ball of the 18th over. His knock had almost sealed the win for the defending champions before they won it off the final ball of the game.

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RCB vs MI: How has Krunal Pandya performed in IPL 2026?

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru look to defend their title, it is Krunal Pandya who has been a vital cog for Rajat Patidar’s side. In 10 innings, he has picked up 10 wickets while having an economy of only 8.70 runs per over. With the bat in hand, his opportunities have been limited. In six innings, Krunal has scored 141 runs, averaging above 35 while striking at 150.00.

RCB vs MI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar climbs to the top of IPL 2026 Purple Cap list

In a season where the batters have ruled the roost, it is Bhuvneshwar Kumar who is making the ball talk. Aging like a fine wine, the right-arm pacer has unarguably been the most effective bowler this season. He was also named the player of the match for his four-wicket haul in the RCB vs MI clash in Raipur. In 11 games, Kumar has taken 21 wickets. While his wickets in themselves would be enough to drop the jaws of fans, it is his economy that proves how good he has been this season. The 36-year-old bowler has gone at a rate of only 7.46 runs per over. Having bowled 43 overs, his economy is the second best among bowlers who have bowled at least 25 overs. Only Sunil Narine, with an economy of 6.51, ranks above Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 

Also Read: IPL 2026 Controversy: Virat Kohli’s RCB Under Fire After Tim David Shows ‘Middle Finger’ to Former Team Mumbai Indians — Watch Viral Video

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IPL 2026: Krunal Pandya Shares Bruised Stomach Selfie After Match-Winning Knock Against Former Team Mumbai Indians in Raipur

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IPL 2026: Krunal Pandya Shares Bruised Stomach Selfie After Match-Winning Knock Against Former Team Mumbai Indians in Raipur

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IPL 2026: Krunal Pandya Shares Bruised Stomach Selfie After Match-Winning Knock Against Former Team Mumbai Indians in Raipur

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IPL 2026: Krunal Pandya Shares Bruised Stomach Selfie After Match-Winning Knock Against Former Team Mumbai Indians in Raipur
IPL 2026: Krunal Pandya Shares Bruised Stomach Selfie After Match-Winning Knock Against Former Team Mumbai Indians in Raipur
IPL 2026: Krunal Pandya Shares Bruised Stomach Selfie After Match-Winning Knock Against Former Team Mumbai Indians in Raipur
IPL 2026: Krunal Pandya Shares Bruised Stomach Selfie After Match-Winning Knock Against Former Team Mumbai Indians in Raipur

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