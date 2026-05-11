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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Controversy: Virat Kohli’s RCB Under Fire After Tim David Shows ‘Middle Finger’ to Former Team Mumbai Indians — Watch Viral Video

IPL 2026 Controversy: Virat Kohli’s RCB Under Fire After Tim David Shows ‘Middle Finger’ to Former Team Mumbai Indians — Watch Viral Video

RCB batter Tim David appeared to show a middle-finger gesture towards his former franchise, the Mumbai Indians, after Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s thrilling win in Raipur on Sunday. The alleged gesture quickly went viral on social media, although the authenticity of the footage could not be verified. Watch the viral video here.

Tim David was caught by cameras showing the middle finger to the Mumbai Indians after RCB defeated the five-time champions. Image Credit: ANI and X
Tim David was caught by cameras showing the middle finger to the Mumbai Indians after RCB defeated the five-time champions. Image Credit: ANI and X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 16:04 IST

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IPL 2026 Controversy: Virat Kohli’s RCB Under Fire After Tim David Shows ‘Middle Finger’ to Former Team Mumbai Indians — Watch Viral Video

Tim David Controversy: It is one controversy after another at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Be it players vaping in the dressing room or worse, aircraft, or players being allegedly honey trapped, it seems that IPL 2026 would be remembered for its off-field controversies as much as it would be for the performances on the field. To make an entry in this list, Australia’s Tim David was allegedly captured showing the middle finger to his former IPL team, the Mumbai Indians, after his current team, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, eliminated them from the race to the playoffs. The video of his action could not be verified, but if true, he could face some problems. 

David, who has had his fair share of moments that have been the talk of the town, was once again in the spotlight. Earlier this season, in the reverse fixture against the same team at Wankhede Stadium, there was a moment when a new ball was taken by the umpires. David, while examining the ball, objected to its shape of the ball. He took the ball from the umpire’s hands and threw it up in the air slightly, and was shown visual distrust towards the decision taken by the umpires. 

WATCH: Tim David shows middle finger to the Mumbai Indians



Tim David continued his support for his teammates from the RCB dugout after being dismissed for a golden duck. But David’s alleged middle-finger gesture surprised the fans and spectators as the Rajat Patidar-led team overcame MI in a thrilling last-ball match. While the authenticity of the viral video doing the rounds has not been verified, it makes sense that David, who had previously played for MI, was excited to win against his old side, but this kind of gesture in the IPL has never been seen before.

RCB vs MI: Will Tim David face a ban from IPL 2026?

Given how the alleged gesture from Tim David was the first of its kind in the IPL, his act could be used to set an example for future references. It has been under 24 hours since the video of Tim David has gone viral, but the BCCI or any member of the IPL organisation panel has yet to speak about this. However, given that fans had argued that the BCCI was soft in its decision to fine Riyan Parag only 25% of his match for being caught on camera while vaping, it will be interesting to see which route the cricket board takes. Will it be a stricter action against Tim David or just a proverbial slap on the wrist?

IPL 2026: Tim David for RCB this season

Tim David has been one of the star performers for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026. The Australian batter has provided some great finishes to the innings and has been a match-winner for the defending champions. In 10 innings so far in the season, David has scored 232 runs, averaging more than 45 while striking 196.61. His best knock in the season came against Chennai Super Kings at home when he blasted 70 runs, having been bowled off a no-ball during his knock. Striking at 280 at Chinnaswamy Stadium, David, in his 25-ball stay, struck eight sixes and three fours. 

Also Read: PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 55 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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Tags: bcciIPL 2026IPL 2026 controversyMumbai IndiansRajat PatidarRCB vs MIRoyal Challengers BengaluruTim DavidTim David controversy

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IPL 2026 Controversy: Virat Kohli’s RCB Under Fire After Tim David Shows ‘Middle Finger’ to Former Team Mumbai Indians — Watch Viral Video
IPL 2026 Controversy: Virat Kohli’s RCB Under Fire After Tim David Shows ‘Middle Finger’ to Former Team Mumbai Indians — Watch Viral Video
IPL 2026 Controversy: Virat Kohli’s RCB Under Fire After Tim David Shows ‘Middle Finger’ to Former Team Mumbai Indians — Watch Viral Video
IPL 2026 Controversy: Virat Kohli’s RCB Under Fire After Tim David Shows ‘Middle Finger’ to Former Team Mumbai Indians — Watch Viral Video

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