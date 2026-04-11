IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s Security Cover As Big As PM Narendra Modi? Ex-England Skipper’s Alleged Claim On CSK Talisman Goes Viral

IPL 2026: Indian Cricketer MS Dhoni is one of the most followed cricketers, not just in the country, but among cricket fans around the world. His achievements in the game are rivalled by not many in the world. From ICC trophies for India to IPL titles, MS Dhoni has seen it all under his captaincy. Even a small glimpse of him can send the fans into a frenzy, as there is always a chance for Dhoni to get mobbed by his fans. This is precisely why Dhoni prefers to stay in his home city of Ranchi, while seldom making appearances around the country.

It will be no surprise if Dhoni is surrounded by the best security people around him whenever he makes an appearance in public. A viral claim, attributed to former England skipper Michael Vaughan, has gone viral, which says that MS Dhoni’s security is as good as the Prime Minister of India.

Michael Vaughan: “In India, MS Dhoni receives unmatched respect, almost on the same level as Sachin Tendulkar. Wherever he goes, massive crowds gather just to catch a glimpse of him. His security presence feels no less than that of a Prime Minister. That kind of aura is truly rare.”

Vaughan’s Post on MS Dhoni Real?

Vaughan often gives out his opinion on Indian cricket, but nothing of that sort has been found on social media or a website. The user, who has attributed this quote to Vaughan, has not even named the source behind the quote. There is a good chance that there is no truth to this post.

MS Dhoni’s Security:

MS Dhoni has a Y-grade security, but it is not as big as the one PM Modi gets. Dhoni used to get a Z category cover when he was the captain, but it was downgraded when he opted out of test captaincy in 2014.

The 44-year-old has a gun license to his name as well, which he acquired for his safety.

MS Dhoni to play against DC?

The 44-year-old has not participated in any of CSK’s three games thus far. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan mentioned that there is currently no defined timeline for the Jharkhand cricketer’s comeback. “MS is undergoing rehab and it will take some time. We can’t say how much time,” he was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“We are hoping he will be available for the next game, but that will depend on how he progresses. We have a few days before the next game,” he added.

Also Read: CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Weather Report