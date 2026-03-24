IPL 2026 | ‘No Practice On Matchdays To No Open Nets…’: BCCI Issues Fresh Directives For Upcoming Season – Report

With the IPL 2026 just a few days away from start, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued some directives for the franchises to follow in the upcoming edition of the IPL. As per a report by Cricbuzz, the directives range from operational protocols to matchday conduct. The report also stated that team managers have been informed about the directives that have come into effect.

No Practice Session On Matchdays

One of the most significant changes is a complete ban on practice sessions during match days, which will help curators to maintain pitch quality and simplify scheduling accordingly. Teams will have to conclude their training periods before matches.

The BCCI has detailed specific venue arrangements, especially at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, where practice areas have been meticulously separated. All teams will receive two nets in the practice zone and a side wicket on the main field for power hitting. If both teams practice at the venue at the same time, they will receive two wickets each.

Nonetheless, teams are explicitly forbidden from utilising practice areas designated for their rivals, even if they are unoccupied.

The board has put a stringent ban on any form of open nets. Also, if the wicket is left by a team early, the opponents cannot practice on that wicket.

Family guidelines to apply to IPL

Similar to BCCI’s diktat on Indian cricketers, BCCI had issued an order with players instructed to reach the venue solely via the team bus.

The board has additionally provided guidelines intended to enhance broadcast presentation. Players have been warned not to strike balls into LED advertising boards and to avoid sitting in front of them during games. Branding elements that are visible, like the orange and purple caps, need to be worn as instructed, and presentation attire after matches will be observed, with consequences for not following the rules.

Franchises have been reminded to inform the board at least 24 hours prior to any changes in jersey numbers.

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