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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 8 After RR Beat MI— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 8 After RR Beat MI— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Check the updated IPL 2026 points table as of April 8. After the RR vs MI match, here is a look at the latest standings. Get the full breakdown of team rankings, Net Run Rate (NRR), and points for all 10 franchises— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC.

IPL 2026 Points Table. Photo Indian Premier League- X
IPL 2026 Points Table. Photo Indian Premier League- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 8, 2026 03:47:22 IST

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 8 After RR Beat MI— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: IPL 2026 is currently underway, with the participation of ten teams that include the following: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals, showcasing some of the best cricket players in the world.

RR Beat MI In IPL 2026 

Rajasthan Royals registered a convincing 27-run victory over Mumbai Indians in a rain-curtailed IPL 2026 clash in Guwahati on Tuesday. The match was reduced to 11 overs per side after a long delay caused by rain at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. After being put in to bat by MI skipper Hardik Pandya, RR posted a strong total of 150/3, powered by a brilliant 77 off 32 balls from Yashasvi Jaiswal. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added quick runs with a 39 off just 14 deliveries, including two sixes off Jasprit Bumrah. In reply, MI struggled to build momentum as key players like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav failed to make an impact, eventually finishing at 123/9. The win marks a third consecutive triumph for Riyan Parag’s RR, lifting them to the top of the IPL 2026 standings.

IPL 2026 Points Table After RR vs MI

The format of the tournament will remain unchanged and will resemble the format of the Indian Premier League 2023. It was agreed to separate all participants into two teams. Teams from one group will play only once with each other, whereas the second team will fight twice.

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All teams will compete with each other up until the end of the group phase, after which four best teams will advance to the next playoff phase based on points. Top two teams must participate in the match called “Qualifier 1,” and the winner will move to the finals. Teams three and four need to fight for their participation in the playoff games through “Eliminator.” In case a team loses, it can no longer participate in the tournament. After that, the team that wins the “Eliminator” should fight against the losing team of “Qualifier 1.” Victory gives the right to one team to advance in the competition.

Speaking about the ranking system, it uses a lot of different factors when ranking teams. One of them is the amount of won championships. Currently, Rajasthan Royals rank first in the leaderboard regarding the total amount of points. 

Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 RR 3 3 0 0 6 +2.403
2 PBKS 3 2 0 1 5 +0.637
3 RCB 2 2 0 0 4 +2.501
4 DC 2 2 0 0 4 +1.170
5 SRH 3 1 2 0 2 +0.275
6 LSG 2 1 1 0 2 -0.542
7 MI 3 1 2 0 2 -0.715
8 KKR 3 0 2 1 1 -1.964
9 GT 2 0 2 0 0 -0.424
10 CSK 3 0 3 0 0 -2.517

Points Table Updated After RR vs MI on 8th April, 2026

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 8 After RR Beat MI— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 8 After RR Beat MI— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 8 After RR Beat MI— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 8 After RR Beat MI— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 8 After RR Beat MI— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 8 After RR Beat MI— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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