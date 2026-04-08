IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 8 After RR Beat MI— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: IPL 2026 is currently underway, with the participation of ten teams that include the following: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals, showcasing some of the best cricket players in the world.
RR Beat MI In IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Points Table After RR vs MI
The format of the tournament will remain unchanged and will resemble the format of the Indian Premier League 2023. It was agreed to separate all participants into two teams. Teams from one group will play only once with each other, whereas the second team will fight twice.
All teams will compete with each other up until the end of the group phase, after which four best teams will advance to the next playoff phase based on points. Top two teams must participate in the match called “Qualifier 1,” and the winner will move to the finals. Teams three and four need to fight for their participation in the playoff games through “Eliminator.” In case a team loses, it can no longer participate in the tournament. After that, the team that wins the “Eliminator” should fight against the losing team of “Qualifier 1.” Victory gives the right to one team to advance in the competition.
Speaking about the ranking system, it uses a lot of different factors when ranking teams. One of them is the amount of won championships. Currently, Rajasthan Royals rank first in the leaderboard regarding the total amount of points.
|Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|RR
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|+2.403
|2
|PBKS
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|+0.637
|3
|RCB
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+2.501
|4
|DC
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+1.170
|5
|SRH
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|+0.275
|6
|LSG
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.542
|7
|MI
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-0.715
|8
|KKR
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|-1.964
|9
|GT
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.424
|10
|CSK
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-2.517
Points Table Updated After RR vs MI on 8th April, 2026