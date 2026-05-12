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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 11 After PBKS vs DC— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 11 After PBKS vs DC— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Take a look at the IPL 2026 points table as of May 11. Here's a look at the latest standings after the exciting PBKS vs DC game. Find out the full list of team rankings, Net Run Rate (NRR), and points for all ten franchises: MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, and DC.

IPL 2026 Points Table Latest Standings on May 10 After PBKS vs DC. Photo X
IPL 2026 Points Table Latest Standings on May 10 After PBKS vs DC. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 01:17 IST

IPL 2026 Points Table: The IPL has 10 teams which includes Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. It is the world’s most competitive T20 league. Each team is a combination of local young players and experienced foreign players.

DC Beat PBKS In IPL 2026 

Delhi Capitals chased down 211 to inflict Punjab Kings their fourth straight loss of IPL 2026 on Monday in Dharamshala, with Captain Axar Patel leading from the front with a crucial half-century and David Miller chipping in with a vital 51. DC were 74/4 but Axar (56) and Miller (51) resurrected the chase before Ashutosh Sharma and Madhav Tiwari finished the job, ending on 216/7 in just 19 overs. Earlier, PBKS got off to a flying start with a 78-run stand for the opening wicket off just 41 balls between Priyansh Arya (56 off 33) and Prabhsimran Singh (18). PBKS posted a solid 210 for 5 with Shreyas Iyer (59 off 36) and Cooper Connolly (38 off 27) taking over after the loss of their opening partners to carry the innings forward.

IPL 2026 Points Table After PBKS vs DC

The tournament will have a league phase with 10 teams divided into 2 groups similar to Indian Premier League 2023. Each team plays the teams of its own group twice, and the teams of the other group once. It gives group vs group rivalries more meaning and it unites all the franchises. The top 4 teams after league phase qualify for the play offs. 1 Qualifiers The top two sides play-off for a place in the final.  Eliminator is for the 3rd and 4th placed teams. No more house. The Eliminator winner will play Qualifier 1 loser in Qualifier 2. Winner of this match goes to finals. It’s a points based ranking. If teams are level on points the net run rate will decide. Royal Challengers Bangalore are now top of the table on 14 points. Delhi Capitals have now moved to the 8th position while Punjab Kings have dropped to the 4th slot.

You Might Be Interested In
Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 11 7 4 0 14 +1.103
2 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 11 7 4 0 14 +0.737
3 Gujarat Titans (GT) 11 7 4 0 14 +0.228
4 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 10 6 3 1 13 +0.571
5 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 11 6 5 0 12 +0.185
6 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 11 6 5 0 12 +0.082
7 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 10 4 5 1 9 -0.169
8 Delhi Capitals (DC) 11 4 7 0 8 -1.154
9 Mumbai Indians (MI) – (E) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.585
10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – (E) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.907

Points Table Updated After PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 Match 

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 11 After PBKS vs DC— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
Tags: Cricket newsindian premier leagueIPL 2026 Points TableIPL 2026 pts tableIPL 2026 standingsIPL Points TablePBKS vs DCpoints

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 11 After PBKS vs DC— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 11 After PBKS vs DC— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 11 After PBKS vs DC— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 11 After PBKS vs DC— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 11 After PBKS vs DC— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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