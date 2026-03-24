EXPLAINED: Why RCB Players Opt For Jersey No. 11 in IPL 2026 Opener vs SRH at Chinnaswamy— Details

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru players will be wearing jersey no.11 during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opening fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home, the franchise CEO Rajesh Menon announced. The IPL 2026 is scheduled to begin on March 28.

This is a gesture from the franchise in memory of the 11 people who died during a stampede that occurred outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium when RCB were celebrating their maiden title triumph last year.

RCB will also be placing a memorial plaque near the stadium’s inner entrance. “We’ll be unveiling a memorial plaque near the entrance and reserving 11 seats in the stadium in memory of the victims of the stampede. I can’t reveal much details right now. I suppose we will share further details about it in the press conference later in the day,” news agency IANS quoted sources as saying.

What Exactly Happened?

The fans had gathered in and outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate RCB’s historical triumph in IPL on June 4, 2025. A stampede resulted in 11 fans losing their lives and over 50 sustaining injuries, caused by severe overcrowding with approximately 300,000 people present.

The Karnataka government held RCB, the Karnataka State Cricket Association, and event partners responsible for not obtaining the required approvals and for creating a disturbance.

A compensation of INR 25 lakh was announced for the families of each deceased individual by the franchise.

Chinnaswamy Stadium Earlier Barred From Hosting Public Event

After the unfortunate incident, M Chinnaswamy Stadium was barred from hosting public event. Later, the state government gave

the approval to host IPL 2026 matches at the venue after necessary upgradation.

RCB to Begin Title Defence on March 28

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin the campaign against SRH on March 28. RCB, led by Rajat Patidar will come into the tournament as defending champions. The side won their first IPL title in 2025 after beating Punjab Kings in the finale last year in Ahmedabad.

Traditionally, the two finalists of the last season play each other in the first match of the next edition but the BCCI has broken the rend this time as RCB will now lock horns with SRH. The Sunrisers have won the IPL once back in 2016 when they defeated RCB in the summit clash.

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