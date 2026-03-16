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Home > Sports > IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH Opener at M Chinnaswamy Stadium? Karnataka Government Gives Massive Update

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH Opener at M Chinnaswamy Stadium? Karnataka Government Gives Massive Update

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has received Karnataka Government approval. The defending champions will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru after a KSCA inspection, ending uncertainty around RCB home matches following last year’s tragic stampede incident outside the iconic venue.

Following the approval from the Karnataka Government, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play five matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2026. Image Credit X/@RCBTweets (Screengrab)
Following the approval from the Karnataka Government, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play five matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2026. Image Credit X/@RCBTweets (Screengrab)

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: March 16, 2026 14:55:10 IST

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IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH Opener at M Chinnaswamy Stadium? Karnataka Government Gives Massive Update

The Karnataka Government, days before the Indian Premier League, has approved the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to host matches in the grand league. The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will return to their den after a year marred by controversies. There were speculations around the Chinnaswamy Stadium about whether it would host RCB’s home clashes or not. 

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), along with RCB and event management firm DNA, met with the officials from the Karnataka Government. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are in the middle of a controversy themselves, will play the opening match of the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. 

RCB vs SRH Gets Green Signal

The opening clash of the Indian Premier League 2026 will now be played at the home of the defending champions. There were speculations about whether Chinnaswamy Stadium would host IPL games or not this season. However, with the approval of the Karnataka Government, the opening clash between RCB and SRH will now be played at the iconic stadium in Bengaluru. 

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Chinnaswamy Stadium To Host Five Matches



An expert committee led by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) chief commissioner Maheshwar Rao inspected the venue and was crucial in the Karnataka Government allowing the green signal to Chinnaswamy Stadium to host the clashes. KSCA spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya talked about the landmark decision as the opening RCB vs SRH clash got the go-ahead signal at Chinnaswamy Stadium. “Based on the recommendations of the Expert Committee and after reviewing the arrangements in detail, the Hon’ble Home Minister has formally accorded approval for the conduct of the upcoming IPL matches at the venue,” Mruthyunjaya said.

KSCA’s Mruthyunjaya thanked the different stakeholders involved in reaching the decision. He said, “KSCA also conveys its special appreciation to Shri G M Maheshwar Rao, Chairman of the Expert Committee, for his leadership and oversight in reviewing the preparedness and infrastructure arrangements. Our special thanks are also due to Shri Sreemant Kumar Singh, Member Secretary of the Expert Committee and Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, for his proactive coordination and for ensuring that all safety, security, and operational aspects were comprehensively evaluated.”

Why did Chinnaswamy Stadium land in trouble?

Following RCB’s first IPL title win last year, the team, along with the event management company, DNA, hosted a victory parade in Bengaluru. The parade led to a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The stampede turned out to be fatal, claiming 11 lives and injuring many others. Since the stampede on the 4th of June in 2025, the Chinnaswamy Stadium has not hosted any top-flight cricket. 

However, since former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad got elected as the president of the KSCA, there have been rapid developments in bringing cricket back to the stadium. He made multiple changes to the stadium, one of which was increasing the number of gates, smoothing the entry and exit for fans. 

Also Read: KKR Buying Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahead of IPL 2026? Fact Check Reveals The Real Truth

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 2:53 PM IST
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Tags: chinnaswamy stadiumhome-hero-pos-13iplIPL 2026Karnataka governmentrcbRCB vs SRHRoyal Challengers BengaluruSRHSunrisers Hyderabad

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IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH Opener at M Chinnaswamy Stadium? Karnataka Government Gives Massive Update
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