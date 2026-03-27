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Home > Sports News > RCB vs SRH at M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Parking Facilities, Traffic Advisory, Exit Routes And All You Need to Know | IPL 2026

RCB vs SRH at M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Parking Facilities, Traffic Advisory, Exit Routes And All You Need to Know | IPL 2026

With matches set at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28 and April 5, the city’s traffic police have introduced strict measures to manage congestion.

RCB will lock horns with SRH in tournament opener. (Photo Credits: X)
RCB will lock horns with SRH in tournament opener. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: March 27, 2026 17:42:09 IST

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RCB vs SRH at M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Parking Facilities, Traffic Advisory, Exit Routes And All You Need to Know | IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is slated to begin on Saturday with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28. While the fans are excited for the new season, the advisory has been rolled out for the travel to M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28 and April 5. 

The parking on Queens Road: from Balekundri Circle to Queens Circle, and up to CTI Junction, MG Road: from Anil Kumble Circle to Queens Circle, both sides, Cubbon Road: from CTI Circle to Dickenson Road Junction (except BMTC buses), Raj Bhavan Road, T Chowdaiah Road, Race Course Road, Link Road: from MG Road to Cubbon Road and Parts of Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, and St Marks Road will be strictly prohibited on match days. 

Inside Cubbon Park, parking is prohibited at King Road, In front of the Press Club, In front of Bal Bhavan and Fountain Road. 

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The Police have permitted parking at St Joseph’s Indian High School Ground: Siddalingaiah Circle, St Joseph’s European School Ground: Museum Road, Freedom Park: MLCP parking area, Garuda Mall: Parking area, First floor of Shivajinagar Bus Stand, UB City: Parking area, Stadium Entry Gates. 

The entry gates to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium are assigned according to the ticket. Gates 1-3 and 18-23: via Cubbon Road, Gates 11-17: via Link Road (Anil Kumble Circle and BRV Circle), Gates 5 and 8: via Queens Road, Gate 10: reserved for players and VIPs. Gate 9 and 9A are exit gates only. 

There are designated pick-up and drop points for Ola, Uber and Auto. BRV Ground: near Gate 6 and Manekshaw Parade Ground: near Gate 3 are the two designated points. 

The Police has urged spectators to use BMTC buses or Metro services instead of personal vehicles to avoid traffic jams on match days.

RCB to Begin Title Defence

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin the title defence against Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB defeated Punjab Kings in the final of 2025 edition in Ahmedabad. Usually, the finalists of the previous season lock horns with each other in the first match of the new season but the BCCI has broken the trend this time. 

Also Read: RCB Suffer Big Blow as Nuwan Thushara Ruled Out From IPL 2026 — 3 Players Who Could Replace Sri Lanka Pacer in Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

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Tags: Bengaluru policeBengaluru traffic advisoryindian premier leagueIPL 2026ipl 2026 newsIPL 2026 resultsipl 2026 scheduleM ChinnaswamyRCB vs SRHSRH vs RCB

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RCB vs SRH at M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Parking Facilities, Traffic Advisory, Exit Routes And All You Need to Know | IPL 2026
RCB vs SRH at M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Parking Facilities, Traffic Advisory, Exit Routes And All You Need to Know | IPL 2026
RCB vs SRH at M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Parking Facilities, Traffic Advisory, Exit Routes And All You Need to Know | IPL 2026
RCB vs SRH at M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Parking Facilities, Traffic Advisory, Exit Routes And All You Need to Know | IPL 2026

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