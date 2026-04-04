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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Ban Loading? Punjab Kings Captain Penalised Again Despite Big Win Over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk — Details Inside

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Ban Loading? Punjab Kings Captain Penalised Again Despite Big Win Over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk — Details Inside

IPL 2026, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: Does Shreyas Iyer face a potential ban after being fined for a second slow over-rate offense during the CSK vs PBKS match? Check out how the new IPL rule changes the calculations for all the teams.

Shreyas Iyer (ANI)
Shreyas Iyer (ANI)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 4, 2026 12:59:42 IST

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IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Ban Loading? Punjab Kings Captain Penalised Again Despite Big Win Over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk — Details Inside

IPL 2026, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: Despite earning their second consecutive win in the league, Punjab Kings’ captain Shreyas Iyer was penalised with Rs 24 lakhs after failing to maintain the over-rate during the recently-concluded match against Chennai Super Kings. As per a statement released from the IPL website, PBKS have been found guilty of the second offence in the season.

The statement explained that not just the year, but also other members of the playing XI are subject to paying the fine as well. 

“As this was his team’s second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,” IPL said in a statement.

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So, will another offence ban Shreyas Iyer for a match?

Not really, as the IPL governing council introduced a rule before the start of IPL 2026, which is being implemented here. 

So what exactly has changed?

The IPL has quietly rewritten how it polices over-rate offences.

Iyer has been penalized. Rs. 24 lakh was imposed on the Punjab Kings for being found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate during the match against the Chennai Super Kings. This is the team’s second violation this season, according to the league’s Code of Conduct, which is significant, as repeated infractions accumulate swiftly, even if they do not result in suspensions anymore.

What has changed exactly?

The IPL has subtly changed how it manages over-rate violations. In earlier seasons, captains received a one-match suspension following three slow over-rate offenses. That regulation is no longer in application. Rather, the league has shifted to a system that emphasises financial fines and in-game disadvantages instead of outright suspensions.

Each penalty given by the match referee contributes to a player’s or official’s total, and these points remain documented for 36 months. The danger, therefore, is not as urgent but more gradual, a steady increase instead of a quick impact.

How does the punishment appear at this moment?

It’s not only the captain who suffers the cost.

According to Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, the captain receives a penalty of Rs. 24 lakh for a subsequent violation. Each remaining player in the playing XI, along with the Impact Player, faces a fine of Rs. 6 lakhs or 25% of their match payment (whichever is less).

Also Read: DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 8: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Weather Report

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Tags: CSK vs PBKSIPL 2026Pbks vs cskshreyas iyer

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IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Ban Loading? Punjab Kings Captain Penalised Again Despite Big Win Over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk — Details Inside

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IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Ban Loading? Punjab Kings Captain Penalised Again Despite Big Win Over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk — Details Inside
IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Ban Loading? Punjab Kings Captain Penalised Again Despite Big Win Over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk — Details Inside
IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Ban Loading? Punjab Kings Captain Penalised Again Despite Big Win Over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk — Details Inside
IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Ban Loading? Punjab Kings Captain Penalised Again Despite Big Win Over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk — Details Inside

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