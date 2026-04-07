IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dares BIG! Tonks Jasprit Bumrah For Massive Sixes During RR vs MI Match

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard: RR’s blue-eyed-boy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was up against the best bowler in the world, Jasprit Bumrah, in one of the most anticipated contests of the match, and the fans got their money’s worth with everything unfolded at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. The 15-year-old hammered the talisman Bumrah with two sixes in the same over, as one of them came on the first ball.

Bumrah’s legacy as a bowler is defined by the fact that the batters consider it an achievement to hit him for a six. Some hit for three sixes and signed to appear in a documentary. Sooryavanshi, being the fearless batter he is, opened the innings with just 11 overs per innings after the match got truncated due to rain.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Sets The Stage

Following Yashasvi Jaiswal’s onslaught against Deepak Chahar for 22 runs in the first over, the anticipated clash between Suryavanshi and Bumrah finally unfolded, for which fans had eagerly awaited since the evening.

When the teen received the ball in the slot, he hit it hard for a stunning six over wide long-on. After a few deliveries, the young player hit Bumrah’s short delivery into the stands for his second six of the over. On this occasion, the ball soared beyond backward square leg.

Bumrah ultimately gave away 14 runs, with Sooryavanshi making 12 of those himself. Check out the video here:

Vaibhav sooryavanshi is truly a once in a generation talent mann leave 15 years old I’ve never seen even a 30 years old guy batting this easily.pic.twitter.com/YrQSX6F6A2 — Kevin (@imkevin149) April 7, 2026







Rajasthan Royals Finish On 150/3 After 11 Overs

Courtesy of a stellar knock from Jaiswal (77 off 32), Rajasthan finished on 150 for 3 at the end of 11 overs. Jaiswal found support from Sooryavanshi (39 off 14) and Riyan Parag (20 off 10), to reach the mark.

AM Ghazanfar picked up two wickets in his spell by giving away 21 runs in two overs.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals Impact subs – Ravi Bishnoi, Ravi Singh, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Shubham Dubey

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians Impact subs – Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar

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