IPL Mini Auction 2026: Internet Erupts After Prithvi Shaw Goes Unsold Again Despite Rs 75 Lakh Base Price, Fans Say, ‘He Was Next Sachin But He Made Himself…’

Prithvi Shaw did not attract any buyer in the IPL mini auction that was conducted at Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16.

His base price was set at Rs 75 lakh base price gave a very good indication of improved performance in the domestic circuit of Mumbai to Maharashtra.

IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Prithvi Shaw goes unsold yet again

The first set of players was named after him. This may be due to the stature of the Indian core that is settled in nearly all ten franchises, which explains their lack of demand.

Prithvi Shaw went unsold again, despite good scores in domestic. #IPL2026Auction pic.twitter.com/NSYdHSc7Lo — Veena Jain (@Vtxt21) December 16, 2025

Prithvi Shaw had also suffered the same fate when she was participating in the mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, last year. Next was the cause of inadequate runs, together with disciplinary problems.

Shaw, in an interview, had also acknowledged that he had peacefully accepted to be unsold, an event which he had already foreseen before the auction.

Shaw was auctioned to Delhi Daredevils (since Capitals now was Daredevils at the time) at auction in 2018, Pr. 1.2 crore. This exceeded his original price of six times. Renewed by 20 lakh.

The new kids on the block were Shaw and Shubman Gill, who just won the U-19 World Cup. Gill is now the India captain. The career of Shaw has been neglected.

How did the Internet react?

Watching two of the best Indian talents getting unsold in IPL 2026 Auction and foreigners taking away all the money is actually a sad thing.

Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan are actually two world class players but lacking opportunities due to cricket politics 💔#IPL2026Auction pic.twitter.com/gPhBciejwR — Bruce Wayne (@_Bruce__007) December 16, 2025

Prithvi Shaw, who wasted his time chasing girls, was not sold in the IPL 2026 auction. pic.twitter.com/NVDoffIHec — Sarvada (@Sarvada4518) December 16, 2025

