Home > Sports > IPL Mini Auction 2026: Internet Erupts After Prithvi Shaw Goes Unsold Again Despite Rs 75 Lakh Base Price, Fans Say, 'He Was Next Sachin But He Made Himself…'

IPL Mini Auction 2026: Internet Erupts After Prithvi Shaw Goes Unsold Again Despite Rs 75 Lakh Base Price, Fans Say, ‘He Was Next Sachin But He Made Himself…’

Prithvi Shaw went unsold at the IPL 2026 mini auction in Abu Dhabi despite a base price of Rs 75 lakh. With most franchises having settled Indian cores and concerns over form and discipline, the former Delhi Capitals batter failed to attract bids once again.

IPL 2026 auction: No takers for Prithvi Shaw (PHOTO: X)
IPL 2026 auction: No takers for Prithvi Shaw (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 16, 2025 16:09:21 IST

Prithvi Shaw did not attract any buyer in the IPL mini auction that was conducted at Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16. 

His base price was set at Rs 75 lakh base price gave a very good indication of improved performance in the domestic circuit of Mumbai to Maharashtra. 

IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Prithvi Shaw goes unsold yet again

The first set of players was named after him. This may be due to the stature of the Indian core that is settled in nearly all ten franchises, which explains their lack of demand.

Prithvi Shaw had also suffered the same fate when she was participating in the mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, last year. Next was the cause of inadequate runs, together with disciplinary problems. 

Shaw, in an interview, had also acknowledged that he had peacefully accepted to be unsold, an event which he had already foreseen before the auction.

Shaw was auctioned to Delhi Daredevils (since Capitals now was Daredevils at the time) at auction in 2018, Pr. 1.2 crore. This exceeded his original price of six times. Renewed by 20 lakh. 

The new kids on the block were Shaw and Shubman Gill, who just won the U-19 World Cup. Gill is now the India captain. The career of Shaw has been neglected.

How did the Internet react?

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 4:09 PM IST
