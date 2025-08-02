Home > Sports > Is Benjamin Sesko Being Traded For Rasmus Hojlund By Manchester United?

To turn Manchester United's finances and wage budget around, departures like Tyrell Malacia, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jadon Sancho will be crucial.

Making significant player sales is necessary for United to complete the Sesko transaction.
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 2, 2025 12:37:00 IST

As Manchester United’s season opening match in the Premier League approaches, with the team failing to score goals and looking for a high profile centre forward solution, they have stepped up their efforts to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. Valued at around €70 million (c. £65 million), the Slovenian has immediately become Top target for United after the signings of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, but finances remain tight after recent expenditure.

Transfer scene

Things are complicated by the emergence of Newcastle United, who according to just released reports, have now taken over from United in the race to sign Sesko. Slovenian media are now reporting he has chosen Tyneside in a £65 million deal, which would represent a club record for their new signings. While it conflict with other reports from the UK suggesting United are still in prime position for Sesko following ‘knock on’ effects of an Alexander Isak exit, the landscape is changing rapidly. In more positive news for United, Rasmus Hojlund, United’s current striker signed for £72 million, sent a powerful message: “I am going to stay and fight” even if Sesko arrives.

Hojlund’s future

Hojlund, who scored just four Premier League goals during the 2024–25 season, did score in a recent 4–1 pre season win against Bournemouth, and was hailed by manager Ruben Amorim for being able to hold play up and link with teammates. United are considering a potential swap deal, with Hojlund plus cash in a proposal for Sesko to help lower the €70 million tag and balance the books. But with Newcastle as strong contenders, and Sesko reportedly preferring their project than Old Trafford, this deal could be out of United’s hands. The ability of United to wrap the deal up is reliant on making considerable player sales. Outgoings like Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, and Tyrell Malacia will be key to turning finances and wage budget round. With the window closing quickly, the Cesko deal may come down to who moves quickest, and who appeals to Sesko the best. In short, United has a plan, Hojlund will not leave quietly, but Newcastle may have already secured the inside track.

