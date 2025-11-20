LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Is Hardik Pandya Secretly Engaged To Mahieka Sharma? Fans Spot Giant Diamond Ring At Private Puja, Sparking Rumours

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma fuel engagement rumours after fans spot a giant diamond ring on her hand during a private puja. The couple’s intimate Instagram posts have left followers curious about a major life update.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 20, 2025 20:47:12 IST

Hardik Pandya’s personal life is once again in the spotlight as fans speculate about a possible secret engagement with model and actress Mahieka Sharma. The buzz began after followers noticed a sparkling giant diamond ring on Mahieka’s hand during a private puja ceremony shared on Instagram.

The cricketer, who recently confirmed his relationship with Mahieka, posted a series of intimate photos from the traditional havan ceremony held at his home. Donning soft-toned matching outfits, the couple appeared deeply involved in the ritual, exuding warmth and togetherness. However, it was the dazzling ring on Mahieka’s finger that caught fans’ attention, leading to widespread speculation about an engagement.



Social media is curious

Social media quickly lit up with comments ranging from congratulations to curiosity. Many fans believe the ring hints at a major life update that Hardik and Mahieka have yet to announce publicly. Despite the frenzy, neither of the couple has confirmed the rumours, keeping followers on their toes.

Hardik’s personal life has frequently made headlines. He was previously married to Serbian model Natasa Stankovic. The two tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their son, Agastya, the same year. Their separation in 2024 was confirmed through a joint statement, emphasizing mutual respect and co-parenting of their son.

Since then, Hardik has quietly nurtured his relationship with Mahieka Sharma. The recent puja pictures mark the couple’s most family-oriented appearance yet, and the giant ring has shifted public conversation from dating to a potential engagement. Earlier, the duo made their relationship Instagram official during Hardik’s 32nd birthday celebrations, and have frequently been spotted together in public and on social media.

Mahieka Sharma, who has carved a name for herself in modelling and acting, has featured in music videos, commercials, and independent films. Fans now eagerly await confirmation from the couple, as their every post continues to spark fresh speculation about the next chapter in Hardik Pandya’s personal life.

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 8:47 PM IST
Tags: hardik pandyaHardik Pandya engagementMahieka SharmaMahieka Sharma ring

QUICK LINKS