Is Pune’s MCA Stadium Set To Be The Home Ground For RR And RCB In IPL 2026? Here’s What We Know

Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium is emerging as a potential home ground for Rajasthan Royals (RR) or Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The MCA confirmed that officials from both franchises visited the stadium recently, signaling a significant step towards hosting IPL matches in Pune next season.

MCA Stadium Receives Visits from RR and RCB Officials

In a statement shared on X, the Maharashtra Cricket Association expressed gratitude to the teams for inspecting the MCA International Stadium in Gahunje, Pune. “Their presence marks a significant step in showcasing the MCA International Stadium as a premier destination for top-tier cricketing events,” the MCA said.

The statement further added that, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s support, Pune is well-positioned to host high-profile matches featuring world-class players, delivering the electrifying IPL experience to fans in the city.

We thank Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals for visiting MCA International Stadium, Gahunje, Pune, a few weeks ago. Their visit highlights the stadium’s readiness to host top-tier cricket. With BCCI’s continued support to the Maharashtra Cricket Association, we are… pic.twitter.com/v2lhve5uyT — Maharashtra Cricket Association (@MahaCricket) January 4, 2026







Home Ground Challenges for RCB and RR

Both RCB and RR are facing issues with their existing home venues. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has not hosted competitive cricket since May 2025, after more than 10 fans lost their lives in a stampede during RCB’s IPL 2025 title celebrations. The Karnataka government has not cleared the stadium for large-scale events, making it uncertain whether RCB can play at their traditional home ground in 2026.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) faces administrative turmoil. An ad hoc committee has been governing the association for two years, casting doubt over Jaipur hosting IPL matches next season. The BCCI reportedly views the situation as unfavorable for allowing matches in Rajasthan, potentially forcing RR to seek an alternative venue.

Pune: A Viable Alternative

Given these challenges, Pune’s MCA Stadium presents a practical solution for both teams. The stadium has previously hosted international cricket and served as the home ground for Rising Pune Supergiant during their two IPL seasons. During the COVID years, Pune also successfully hosted multiple IPL matches, proving its capability to manage large-scale cricketing events.

BCCI Approval Expected Soon

The MCA expressed optimism that the BCCI will approve Pune as a venue for either RR or RCB in IPL 2026. “With BCCI’s continued support to the Maharashtra Cricket Association, we are confident that MCA International Stadium will soon be approved as an IPL venue, bringing elite matches, star players, and the IPL spectacle to Pune,” the statement read.

IPL 2026 in Pune: What Fans Can Expect

If approved, Pune fans can look forward to witnessing some of the biggest clashes in the IPL calendar. The MCA Stadium’s state-of-the-art facilities and history of hosting top-tier matches make it a promising venue for franchises seeking an alternative home ground.

As both RR and RCB navigate challenges with their respective home venues, Pune is increasingly being seen as a potential cricketing hub for the upcoming IPL season. Fans across the city are eagerly awaiting official confirmation from the BCCI.

ALSO READ: Will Shreyas Iyer Play The First ODI Against New Zealand? ‘One Per Cent Doubt’ Lingers As Star Batter Eyes Comeback Months After Serious Injury