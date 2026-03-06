LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ISL 2025-26: Jamie Maclaren’s Four-Goal Blitz Crush Odisha FC 5-1 at Salt Lake

ISL 2025-26: Jamie Maclaren’s Four-Goal Blitz Crush Odisha FC 5-1 at Salt Lake

Jamie Maclaren nets a historic four-goal haul as Mohun Bagan Super Giant crushes Odisha FC 5-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium. Read the full ISL match report on the Mariners’ tactical dominance and Maclaren’s clinical hat-trick.

Jamie Maclaren’s Four-Goal Blitz Crush Odisha FC 5-1 at Salt Lake. Photo: Indian Super League- X
Jamie Maclaren’s Four-Goal Blitz Crush Odisha FC 5-1 at Salt Lake. Photo: Indian Super League- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 6, 2026 20:20:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ISL 2025-26: Jamie Maclaren’s Four-Goal Blitz Crush Odisha FC 5-1 at Salt Lake

ISL 2025-26: Mohun Bagan Super Giant delivered a masterclass in attacking football on Friday, March 6, dismantling a struggling Odisha FC 5-1 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. In a match defined by individual brilliance and tactical dominance, Australian forward Jamie Maclaren stole the show, netting four goals to propel the Mariners to the top of the Indian Super League standings.

The contest was effectively settled within the first forty-five minutes. Despite a partial stadium closure due to recent spectator misconduct, the home side looked energized from the opening whistle. Maclaren opened his account early, capitalizing on a defensive lapse from the Juggernauts.

He secured his hat-trick before the halftime whistle, showing predatory instincts in the box that left the Odisha defense, led by captain Carlos Delgado, completely overwhelmed. By the time the players headed down the tunnel, the scoreline stood at a staggering 4-1, with Rahim Ali providing a solitary, brief glimmer of hope for the visitors.

You Might Be Interested In

The second half followed a similar script. While Odisha FC attempted to tighten their shape under head coach TG Purushothaman, they lacked the firepower to trouble Vishal Kaith, who remained sharp to deny any potential comeback.

Maclaren added his fourth of the night in the 86th minute, officially moving him to the top of the league’s scoring charts. The victory was a statement of intent from Sergio Lobera, who was facing his former side for the first time since his departure from Odisha in late 2025.

The Mariners’ offensive depth was on full display. The defending champions looked fluid and clinical. For Odisha FC, the result highlights a worrying trend. Operating with a thin foreign contingent, the Juggernauts have struggled to find rhythm, remaining winless in their opening fixtures of the 2025-26 campaign.

With 12 points from four matches, Mohun Bagan Super Giant look like the team to beat this season. For Odisha, the road ahead involves a desperate search for defensive stability before they fall too far behind in the race for the playoffs.

Also Read: Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Highlights ISL: MBSG 5-1 OFC At Full-Time | Jamie Maclaren Stars With 4-Fer, Becomes League Top-Scorer

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 8:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Indian Super Leagueislisl 2025-26Mohun BaganMohun Bagan Super GiantMohun Bagan vs Odisha FCOdisha FC

RELATED News

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Gets Kapil Dev Boost, India Legend Backs Opener Ahead Of Grand Finale

‘Dhongi Baba’: Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams Mohammad Amir Over Wrong India Prediction — T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs NZ: Who Will Win The T20 World Cup 2026 if Final is Washed Out Due to Rain?

Sanju Samson Gives Epic Reply On ‘Two Missed Centuries’ at T20 World Cup 2026 Press Conference – WATCH

Ricky Martin to Headline T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony in Ahmedabad – Where And How To Watch Live

LATEST NEWS

Russia Sharing US Military Intelligence With Iran? New Report Raises Alarm As Tehran’s Strikes Grow More Precise

ISL 2025-26: Jamie Maclaren’s Four-Goal Blitz Crush Odisha FC 5-1 at Salt Lake

Drones, Missiles And Blackouts: Iranians Trapped In Deepening Crisis As Israel Intensifies Bombing In Coordinated Attacks With Mossad

Gold Rate Today, March 6: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad And Other Cities- Check 24K & 22K Prices Across India

Iran President Pezeshkian Says ‘Some Countries’ Begin Mediation Efforts To End War, Urges Talks To Focus On US & Israel Over ‘Underestimating Iranian People’

Deadly Pakistan-Afghanistan Clashes: UN Report Reveals Women And Children Account For Most Victims During Operation Ghazab lil-Haq

Dubai Residents To Face Rationing As Israel-Iran Engage In Heavy Bombing? Popular UAE City Supermarkets Likely To Limit Sale Of Fruits, Vegetables

Maharashtra Budget 2026–27: Devendra Fadnavis Announces Rs 2 Lakh Loan Waiver For Farmers, Metro Expansion And 20 Lakh Slum Homes Redevelopment

Policy Execution and Administrative Excellence at FCI: Observations Shared by Sudeep Singh FCI

Kerala Kitchen and Bar by Tanatan, Juhu’s New Hub for Kerala and Mangalorean Cuisine-Starry affair owner Raj Shetty and Partner Amit Pal

ISL 2025-26: Jamie Maclaren’s Four-Goal Blitz Crush Odisha FC 5-1 at Salt Lake

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ISL 2025-26: Jamie Maclaren’s Four-Goal Blitz Crush Odisha FC 5-1 at Salt Lake

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ISL 2025-26: Jamie Maclaren’s Four-Goal Blitz Crush Odisha FC 5-1 at Salt Lake
ISL 2025-26: Jamie Maclaren’s Four-Goal Blitz Crush Odisha FC 5-1 at Salt Lake
ISL 2025-26: Jamie Maclaren’s Four-Goal Blitz Crush Odisha FC 5-1 at Salt Lake
ISL 2025-26: Jamie Maclaren’s Four-Goal Blitz Crush Odisha FC 5-1 at Salt Lake

QUICK LINKS