ISL 2025-26: Jamie Maclaren’s Four-Goal Blitz Crush Odisha FC 5-1 at Salt Lake

ISL 2025-26: Mohun Bagan Super Giant delivered a masterclass in attacking football on Friday, March 6, dismantling a struggling Odisha FC 5-1 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. In a match defined by individual brilliance and tactical dominance, Australian forward Jamie Maclaren stole the show, netting four goals to propel the Mariners to the top of the Indian Super League standings.

The contest was effectively settled within the first forty-five minutes. Despite a partial stadium closure due to recent spectator misconduct, the home side looked energized from the opening whistle. Maclaren opened his account early, capitalizing on a defensive lapse from the Juggernauts.

He secured his hat-trick before the halftime whistle, showing predatory instincts in the box that left the Odisha defense, led by captain Carlos Delgado, completely overwhelmed. By the time the players headed down the tunnel, the scoreline stood at a staggering 4-1, with Rahim Ali providing a solitary, brief glimmer of hope for the visitors.

The second half followed a similar script. While Odisha FC attempted to tighten their shape under head coach TG Purushothaman, they lacked the firepower to trouble Vishal Kaith, who remained sharp to deny any potential comeback.

Maclaren added his fourth of the night in the 86th minute, officially moving him to the top of the league’s scoring charts. The victory was a statement of intent from Sergio Lobera, who was facing his former side for the first time since his departure from Odisha in late 2025.

The Mariners’ offensive depth was on full display. The defending champions looked fluid and clinical. For Odisha FC, the result highlights a worrying trend. Operating with a thin foreign contingent, the Juggernauts have struggled to find rhythm, remaining winless in their opening fixtures of the 2025-26 campaign.

With 12 points from four matches, Mohun Bagan Super Giant look like the team to beat this season. For Odisha, the road ahead involves a desperate search for defensive stability before they fall too far behind in the race for the playoffs.

