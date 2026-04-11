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Home > Sports News > ISL 2025-26: Late Drama Sees East Bengal Secure 3-1 Victory Over Chennaiyin FC

ISL 2025-26: Late Drama Sees East Bengal Secure 3-1 Victory Over Chennaiyin FC

East Bengal FC took on Chennaiyin FC in a gripping ISL 2025–26 encounter in Chennai, featuring an early breakthrough, a hard-fought midfield battle, and decisive late moments that shaped the result.

ISL 2025-26: Late Drama Sees East Bengal Secure 3-1 Victory Over Chennaiyin FC. Photo X
ISL 2025-26: Late Drama Sees East Bengal Secure 3-1 Victory Over Chennaiyin FC. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 11, 2026 23:33:27 IST

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ISL 2025-26: Late Drama Sees East Bengal Secure 3-1 Victory Over Chennaiyin FC

ISL 2025-26: East Bengal FC produced a strong second-half display to secure a 3-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League 2025–26 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

The visitors made a bright start and went ahead early through Edmund Lalrindika, but Irfan Yadwad brought Chennaiyin back into the contest before goals from Bipin Singh and Nandha Kumar in the closing stages sealed the win. Bipin Singh’s impactful performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

The result lifts East Bengal to third place in the standings with 14 points from seven matches, while Chennaiyin continue to struggle near the bottom in 12th with just five points. Notably, all four goals in the game came from Indian players, underlining the growing domestic influence in the league.

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East Bengal wasted little time in asserting themselves, breaking the deadlock in the seventh minute. A precise through ball from captain Saúl Crespo split the Chennaiyin defence, allowing Lalrindika to control the pass calmly before finishing past goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz.

Chennaiyin gradually found their rhythm and nearly equalised in the 20th minute when Yadwad’s header rattled the post after a delivery from Farukh Choudhary. The hosts kept pressing and were rewarded eight minutes later. A well-weighted pass from Laldinliana Renthlei found Yadwad, who timed his run perfectly and lifted a composed finish over goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill to make it 1-1.

Both teams continued to threaten before halftime. PV Vishnu looked lively for East Bengal but was repeatedly denied, while Nawaz produced a series of impressive saves, including stops to keep out efforts from Vishnu and Bipin Singh. Chennaiyin’s defence, marshalled by Eduardo, also held firm as the sides went into the break level.

The second half saw Chennaiyin push aggressively for the lead, with Alberto Noguera, Farukh Choudhary and Yadwad all going close but failing to convert. East Bengal responded with chances of their own, but Nawaz remained in fine form, notably pulling off a double save to deny Vishnu and Youssef Ezzejjari.

The decisive moment arrived in the 83rd minute when East Bengal regained the lead. Vishnu delivered a pinpoint cross from the left, and Bipin Singh rose unmarked inside the box to head home confidently, making it 2-1.

Chennaiyin searched desperately for an equaliser in the closing minutes, but their finishing let them down. Farukh Choudhary came closest with a late header that drifted just wide of the target.

Deep into stoppage time, East Bengal put the game beyond doubt with a swift counterattack. Miguel Figueira carried the ball forward before setting up Nandha Kumar, who calmly slotted past Nawaz at the near post in the 96th minute.

The final whistle confirmed a crucial away victory for East Bengal, strengthening their push near the top of the table, while Chennaiyin were left to rue missed opportunities despite a spirited performance.

FAQs:

1. Who scored the goals in the East Bengal vs Chennaiyin match?
Edmund Lalrindika, Bipin Singh and Nandha Kumar scored for East Bengal FC, while Irfan Yadwad netted for Chennaiyin FC.

2. Who was named Player of the Match?
Bipin Singh was awarded Player of the Match for his crucial goal and overall performance.

3. Where was the match played?
The match took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

4. What does this result mean for the standings?
East Bengal FC moved up to third place with 14 points, while Chennaiyin FC remained 12th with five points in the Indian Super League 2025–26 table.

5. How did East Bengal secure the win?
After a 1-1 first half, East Bengal scored late goals through Bipin Singh and Nandha Kumar to seal a 3-1 victory.

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Tags: Bipin Singh goal ISLChennai football matchEast Bengal vs ChennaiyinIndian Football newsIndian Super League standingsISL 2025 match resultJawaharlal Nehru Stadium match

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ISL 2025-26: Late Drama Sees East Bengal Secure 3-1 Victory Over Chennaiyin FC

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ISL 2025-26: Late Drama Sees East Bengal Secure 3-1 Victory Over Chennaiyin FC
ISL 2025-26: Late Drama Sees East Bengal Secure 3-1 Victory Over Chennaiyin FC
ISL 2025-26: Late Drama Sees East Bengal Secure 3-1 Victory Over Chennaiyin FC
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