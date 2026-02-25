Italian Clubs on Brink of Champions League Humiliation After Inter Milan’s Shocking Loss vs Bodo/Glimt

Inter Milan suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of the Norwegian side, Bodo/Glimt, in the UEFA Champions League (UCL). The current table toppers in Serie A lost the match by an aggregate score of 5-2. In the first leg, Bodo/Glimt won by a 3-1 margin. The return leg, taking place in Milan, was supposed to be an opportunity for the Nerazzurri to bounce back. However, the Norwegian club not only held their lead but won the return leg as well with a 2-1 margin.

The defeat for Inter turned out to be an alarmingly low moment not just for the club but also for Italian football. While Inter has been disqualified before the Round of 16, the other two Italian clubs, too, might not make it to the next round.

Fate of Italian Football in the hands of Atalanta and Juventus

Since the introduction of the round of 16 in the UCL in 2003-04, there has been at least one Italian club to make it this far into the tournament. Meanwhile, on 12 occasions, three Italian clubs have made it to the round of 16. While that is not possible now, Atalanta and Juventus would have to overcome the deficits in their respective ties to avoid a debacle for Italian football.

Atalanta faces Dortmund

Atalanta is currently trailing by two goals against Borussia Dortmund. The forward pair of Giacomo Raspadori and Charles De Ketelaere will continue to be on the sidelines and would miss the game as Atalanta looks to turn around.

Juventus trails by three goals to Galatasaray

It was a goal fest in Turkey when Juventus and Galatasaray faced off. A brace from Noa Lang and goals from Gabriel Sara, Davinson Sanchez, and Sacha Boey powered the home side to a 5-2 win over the Italian club. In front of the home crowd, Juventus would be missing Juan Cabal and Andrea Cambiaso. Gleison Bremer, after missing the 2-0 defeat against Como in the Serie A, would be back in the playing 11 to bolster the defence.

A new low for Italian football

If Atalanta and Juventus fail to overcome their respective deficits, it could be a new low for Italy. Despite having a rich heritage in the competition, in recent years, Italian clubs haven’t had much to show for in the UCL. It has been more than 15 years since Inter Milan won the Champions League. It was the last time an Italian club won the tournament.

