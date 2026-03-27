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Home > Sports News > ‘Virat Lamha’: Jaideep Ahlawat Meets Virat Kohli Ahead of RCB vs SRH Opener in IPL 2026, Bollywood-Cricket Moment Goes Viral

‘Virat Lamha’: Jaideep Ahlawat Meets Virat Kohli Ahead of RCB vs SRH Opener in IPL 2026, Bollywood-Cricket Moment Goes Viral

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat recently shared a photograph with cricketer Virat Kohli, describing the moment as a 'Virat lamha'. The meeting took place just a day before the start of IPL 2026, with Ahlawat expressing his excitement at finally meeting Kohli.

Virat Kohli and Jaideep Ahlawat. (Photo Credits: Jaideep Ahlawat/IG)
Virat Kohli and Jaideep Ahlawat. (Photo Credits: Jaideep Ahlawat/IG)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 27, 2026 18:18:27 IST

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‘Virat Lamha’: Jaideep Ahlawat Meets Virat Kohli Ahead of RCB vs SRH Opener in IPL 2026, Bollywood-Cricket Moment Goes Viral

RCB and India flamboyant batter Virat Kohli was spotted with Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat. Jaideep himself posted a couple of pictures with the former skipper on his social media. 

The Bollywood actor captioned the pictures, “Virat Lamha. Just a day before the kick start of IPL2026. It was so amazing to meet you finally. Thank you for your time Capt.”

Virat will be back in action as Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 tournament opener on Saturday. RCB will be taking on SRH in the first match on March 28. The preparations are in full flow and a multiple videos have gone viral on social media where Kohli and RCB players are spotted sweating it out in the nets. 

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A post shared by Jaideep Ahlawat (@jaideepahlawat)

Virat Kohli’s Form

Virat Kohli has been in brilliant form in the recent past. After a couple of disappointing outings, Kohli who has bid adieu to T20Is and Tests, returned back to form with a stunning 74* against Australia in the final ODI of the series away from home. The right-handed batter then slammed a couple of hundreds on the trot against South Africa before finishing the series with an unbeaten and quick fire 65 in the final match of the series. 

The right-hander also made a return to Vijay Hazare Trophy and featured for two matches for Delhi. He struck 1311 against Andhra and then 77 against Gujarat. India then hosted New Zealand in three-match ODI series. Kohli continued his purple patch scoring 93, 23 and 124 in the three matches. 

Virat Kohli in IPL

Virat Kohli is the only player to play for one franchise right from its inception. Kohli has been a part of the RCB for 18 years and has amassed 8661 runs in 267 matches for the franchise. The right-handed batter has scored runs at an average of 39.54 including 8 hundreds and 63 fifties. 

Kohli’s best performance came in 2016 where he scored 973 runs and four centuries in one season. 

IPL 2026 Second Phase Schedule Announced

The second phase will see Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals taking on each other in Hyderabad on April 13. The league matches will run till May 24 with the schedule for playoffs likely to be announced later. Raipur, Jaipur and Dharamsala have emerged as the venues in the second phase. The IPL 2026 final is likely to be played on May 31. 

Also Read: RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener Hit by VIP Ticket Row: BJP-Congress Clash Erupts Over Passes at Chinnaswamy

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‘Virat Lamha’: Jaideep Ahlawat Meets Virat Kohli Ahead of RCB vs SRH Opener in IPL 2026, Bollywood-Cricket Moment Goes Viral
‘Virat Lamha’: Jaideep Ahlawat Meets Virat Kohli Ahead of RCB vs SRH Opener in IPL 2026, Bollywood-Cricket Moment Goes Viral
‘Virat Lamha’: Jaideep Ahlawat Meets Virat Kohli Ahead of RCB vs SRH Opener in IPL 2026, Bollywood-Cricket Moment Goes Viral
‘Virat Lamha’: Jaideep Ahlawat Meets Virat Kohli Ahead of RCB vs SRH Opener in IPL 2026, Bollywood-Cricket Moment Goes Viral

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